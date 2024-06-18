Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged President Biden’s administration to renew its plan to deliver weapons to Israel on Tuesday.
Netanyahu’s office released a statement Tuesday calling it “inconceivable” that the U.S. has been withholding military aid. The statement comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top Israeli officials last week, including Netanyahu. The Biden administration has grown increasingly critical of Israel’s hand
