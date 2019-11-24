Netanyahu’s Likud to hold party leadership vote: challenger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party will hold a leadership vote, a Likud challenger said on Sunday, as pressure mounted on the veteran leader to step aside after his indictment on corruption charges.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wall Street Week Ahead: Conditions may be set for Santa Claus rally - November 24, 2019
- HP reiterates its rejection of Xerox’s offer to buy the company - November 24, 2019
- Hong Kong democrats cheer landslide victory in local elections amid political crisis - November 24, 2019