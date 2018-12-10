Netcoins Lists Dentacoin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netcoins Holdings Inc. (“NETC” or the “Company“) (CSE: NETC) (OTC: GARLF) (WKN: 1WJ) is pleased to announce that it has listed Dentacoin (DCN), available for purchase immediately, via our OTC Private Brokerage Services business, online buying portal, and our 171,000+ retail locations worldwide. Dentacoin is the 16th in a series of altcoins and tokens to be listed by Netcoins.

Founded in March 2017, Dentacoin is the first blockchain solution for the global dental industry. By means of a common industry-specific cryptocurrency Dentacoin (DCN), dedicated software tools and a preventive Assurance program, it creates a new dental ecosystem that favors all market participants (patients, dentists, manufacturers, suppliers, labs, insurance companies). Blockchain is intelligently applied to:

Shift the focus towards preventative care and make it affordable by people with limited access to expensive private health insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance;

Help people improve their poor oral hygiene habits through the dedicated Dentacare app;

Provide the missing reliable market research data about Patients’ opinions and needs through DentaVox surveys;

Deliver the needed infrastructure for trusted reviews to Dentists written by Patients with verified identities;

Incentivize beneficial behaviour;

Ease and all transactions.

Currently, Dentacoin tools are already being used by 1,800 dentists and 80K+ individuals, and the DCN currency is accepted as an official means of payment for dental services and products at 81 locations in 21 countries.

Learn more about Dentacoin here: www.gonetcoins.com/dentacoin

“We are thrilled to be working together with Netcoins in bringing Dentacoin to over 171,000 locations in over 53 countries and 6 continents. We are beyond thankful to our community that helped us reach top 10 in the Netcoins’ competition! One of our top priorities has always been providing convenient and user-friendly opportunities for buying and using DCN as a currency in the everyday life. With Netcoins we have made significant steps towards achieving this goal.” – Jeremias Grenzebach, Co-Founder and Core Developer at Dentacoin.

“It is exciting times to see a blockchain solution make its way to the global dental industry. We are so happy to be a part of helping bring Dentacoin to the masses,” said Netcoins CEO Mark Binns. “Our white label solution is perfect for a company like Dentacoin that has its own network of dental offices that they can leverage. We are excited to see our software rolled out at more locations, and for Dentacoin to be sold at all these dental offices.”

Netcoins has received a $18,750 USD listing fee from Dentacoin, which is a recurring annual fee, on our LaaS (Listing as a Service) business model for coin listings. Netcoins has also received a $20,000 USD fee for our white label offering and a $1,000 USD licensing fee.

About the Company

The Company is in the business of developing software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. Netcoins enables crypto transactions via 171,000+ retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto purchase portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

