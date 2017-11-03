LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix severed ties with Kevin Spacey on Friday, saying it will not be involved in any production of “House of Cards” if the actor continues to appear in the show, Hollywood trade publication Variety reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual misconduct allegations: Variety - November 3, 2017
- Trump campaign aide met Russian officials in 2016: NY Times - November 3, 2017
- Manafort money laundering charge in Russia probe may face challenges - November 3, 2017