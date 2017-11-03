LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix severed ties with Kevin Spacey on Friday, saying it will not be involved in any production of “House of Cards” if the actor, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct, continues to appear in the show.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual misconduct allegations - November 3, 2017
- Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual misconduct allegations: Variety - November 3, 2017
- Trump campaign aide met Russian officials in 2016: NY Times - November 3, 2017