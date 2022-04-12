NetFlowCoin & UC Berkeley Establish a Partnership for Blockchain and Web 3.0 Research

NetFlowCoin and Berkeley Defi Research Initiative announced an industrial partnership to jointly develop new blockchain technologies and Web 3.0 solutions

NetFlowCoin provides users with a decentralized network resource that turns key internet infrastructure elements into an algorithmic market. The NetFlowCoin blockchain enables all Netflowcoin users to mine or participates in the market by lending storage bandwidth or edge computing nodes to the ecosystem.

UC Berkeley has been a leading institution at the forefront of innovation in blockchain and Web 3.0 applications. Through this new partnership, NetFlowCoin will donate its network validators and engineering resources to establish a NetFlowCoin witness node at Berkeley. Berkeley Defi Research Initiative will sponsor forward-looking research topics based on the NetFlowCoin network and also Berkeley students to utilize NetFlowCoin’s capabilities in their research projects.

NetFlowCoin has expressed its commitment to further strengthen its academic outreach program at Berkeley as the initial phase of the partnership is taking place.

About NetFlowCoin

Aiming to become an integral part of the rapidly growing Web 3.0 infrastructure, NetFlowCoin has created a platform that allows users to share, store, and stream data in a completely decentralized environment, while rewarding contributors in the process.

The NetFlowCoin ecosystem is a combination of blockchain, SDVN , and DAPPS. Each area provides value to the space.

Users are given the option to purchase NetFlowCoins and pay for a variety of services across the network, such as storing data, accessing and streaming media content, and/or using DAPPS.

In addition, users can become miners themselves, offering their storage space and media content, to other users in return for NetFlowCoins.

The platform will act as a globally distributed network that can support applications designed for the metaverse. Developers can host their game-fi, social-fi, and de-fi applications across the NetFlowCoin network.

