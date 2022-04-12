Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NetFlowCoin & UC Berkeley Establish a Partnership for Blockchain and Web 3.0 Research

NetFlowCoin & UC Berkeley Establish a Partnership for Blockchain and Web 3.0 Research

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

NetFlowCoin and Berkeley Defi Research Initiative announced an industrial partnership to jointly develop new blockchain technologies and Web 3.0 solutions

NetFlowCoin provides users with a decentralized network resource that turns key internet infrastructure elements into an algorithmic market. The NetFlowCoin blockchain enables all Netflowcoin users to mine or participates in the market by lending storage bandwidth or edge computing nodes to the ecosystem.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today NetFlowCoin and Berkeley Defi Research Initiative announced an industrial partnership to jointly develop new blockchain technologies and Web 3.0 applications solutions, leveraging on the strong blockchain community and deep expertise of its faculty and students at UC Berkeley.

UC Berkeley has been a leading institution at the forefront of innovation in blockchain and Web 3.0 applications. Through this new partnership, NetFlowCoin will donate its network validators and engineering resources to establish a NetFlowCoin witness node at Berkeley. Berkeley Defi Research Initiative will sponsor forward-looking research topics based on the NetFlowCoin network and also Berkeley students to utilize NetFlowCoin’s capabilities in their research projects.

NetFlowCoin has expressed its commitment to further strengthen its academic outreach program at Berkeley as the initial phase of the partnership is taking place.

About NetFlowCoin

Aiming to become an integral part of the rapidly growing Web 3.0 infrastructure, NetFlowCoin has created a platform that allows users to share, store, and stream data in a completely decentralized environment, while rewarding contributors in the process.

The NetFlowCoin ecosystem is a combination of blockchain, SDVN, and DAPPS. Each area provides value to the space.

Users are given the option to purchase NetFlowCoins and pay for a variety of services across the network, such as storing data, accessing and streaming media content, and/or using DAPPS.

In addition, users can become miners themselves, offering their storage space and media content, to other users in return for NetFlowCoins.

The platform will act as a globally distributed network that can support applications designed for the metaverse. Developers can host their game-fi, social-fi, and de-fi applications across the NetFlowCoin network.

Learn more about NetFlowCoin

Official Website: https://www.netflowcoin.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/NetFlowCoinCommunity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetFlowCoin_io

Contact:
Frederick Bravey
NetFlowCoin
460 Zamora
San Francisco California, 94080
1-372-340-4102
http://netflowcoin.io/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b494315-6dee-45b0-8613-b9029dd4df04

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.