NETGEAR Advances Professional AV Over IP With Powerful New 100G Switches

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ) today announced that the new additions to the M4300 line of switches, 16, 24, and 48-port 10 Gigabit models, previously debuted at InfoComm, are now available for purchase. Additionally, the new M4500 series 100 Gigabit Network Switches have been added to the NETGEAR managed switch line. All of these new offerings are purpose built to streamline audiovisual solutions over IP by reducing the complexity and cost of networked deployments but are equally applicable to standard IT network deployments.

To address the expansive growth of AV deployments over ethernet, NETGEAR is introducing the M4500-32C and M4500-48XF8C , a new class of switches for the market. These AV over IP-ready 100G and 10G Ethernet switches combine the configurability of an AV matrix switcher with the power and scalability of Ethernet to support hundreds of AV over IP endpoints, at a price point that is dramatically lower than comparable matrix switchers. Removing the need for complicated Layer 3 PIM routing, these new switches offer NETGEAR-engineered IGMP Plus which greatly simplifies system architectures with the same well-known L2 techniques across the entire AV over IP network. The M4500-32C 32-port 100Gbps switch can be leveraged to aggregate the edge switches for a complete set up for large projects up to 320×320 SDVoE (10G) devices in a single architecture. Installers opting to use M4500-48XF8C switch in their installation will find that it is already preconfigured out of the box enabling true AV and multicast Zero Touch network configuration. Connect AV endpoints, and power on the switch. It just works!

“NETGEAR is driving the technology transition for the audiovisual space by offering more managed switches that can ease the move from the traditional complexities and expense of disseminating video and audio to big screens,” said John McHugh, senior vice president of SMB and services at NETGEAR. “We now offer a range of port options to meet the needs of smaller deployments such as in home or small business and the 100G option will address the growing demands of providing the highest quality video to the stadium level displays.”

Meanwhile, the M4300-16X is the world’s first 16-port 100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10GBASE-T copper switch with an option for PoE+ across all ports in full provisioning mode. The M4300-16X is a half-width 1U switch that comes either with a non-PoE power supply or with a power supply capable of providing 500W of PoE power to the 16 ports.

The M4300-24XF is a 24-port 10GBASE-X SFP+ fiber switch with two shared 10GBASE-T copper ports. The M4300-24XF is a half-width 1U switch that dramatically lowers the cost of fiber-based project installations up to 24 nodes.

NETGEAR is also introducing the M4300-48XF , a 48-port 10GBASE-X SFP+ fiber switch with two shared 10GBASE-T copper ports. The M4300-48XF is a full-width 1U switch that dramatically lowers the cost of fiber-based project installations up to 48 nodes.

All M4300 models are certified for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) devices for the ultimate in AV over IP deployments. They are also ideal in any IT deployment that need fast, reliable and cost-effective networking.

Lower cost, increased distances and a wider range of applications are rapidly growing the percentage of audiovisual distribution moving to Ethernet networks, and as an industry leader in AV over IP networking, NETGEAR is dedicated to support individuals and businesses following this upward trend with the M4300 and M4500 series switches.

NETGEAR M4300 16X, managed switch with 16x10GBASE-T ports and APS299W PSU (199W PoE budget, all ports PoE+ for suggested price of $1,899.99 USD with copper ports and 500W PoE budget $2,199.99 USD.

NETGEAR M4300 24XF, managed Switch with 24x10G SFP+ ports for suggested price of $1899.99 USD.

NETGEAR M4300 48XF, managed Switch with 48x10G SFP+ ports for suggested price of $3,399.99

NETGEAR M4500-32C managed switch with 32x40G/50G/100G QSFP28 ports, 2xPSUs and 6xFan trays is available now for the suggested price of $14,999.99 USD.

NETGEAR M4500-48XF8C managed switch with 48x10G/25G SFP28 ports and 8x40G/50G/100G QSFP28 uplinks, 2xPSUs and 6xFan trays is available now for suggested price of $1299.99 USD.

