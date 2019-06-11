Breaking News
NETGEAR Delivers Advanced Network Protection With New Nighthawk Cybersecurity WiFi Router

Nighthawk® Cybersecurity AC2300 WiFi Router (RS400).

With three years of NETGEAR Armor™ powered by Bitdefender included, the RS400 is well-matched to provide the best-in-class anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection for an unlimited number of devices on your network including PCs, laptops, mobile devices, IoT and Smart Home.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The company’s products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (Wi-Fi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which they are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 23,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 22,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company’s headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR on TwitterFacebook and our blog.

©2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, Nighthawk, are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

* Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate and wireless coverage. NETGEAR makes no express or implied representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with any future standards.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR’s business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR’s products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR’s products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR’s products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

U.S. Media Contact: Taranom Kazempour (408) 890-3271, [email protected] 
  Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, [email protected]
U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, [email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d359aae-cddb-458c-ae78-00c2e842ed00

