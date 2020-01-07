NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router Named as CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

Award-winning design with the capacity of WiFi 6 and speed of 5G is a game-changing upgrade to the mobile broadband experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses and smart homes, today announced during the annual international Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that the Nighthawk® M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200) has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree . The industry-defining mobile router joins NETGEAR’s Insight Instant Mesh WiFi solution and Nighthawk® AX8 8-Stream WiFi 6 Cable Modem Router as fellow Innovation award honorees.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router is designed to provide faster internet speeds with low latency over WiFi 6 and 5G. These two technologies combine to keep the entire family’s devices connected to 5G over the WiFi 6 network with the capability to stream HD video or play online games simultaneously — great for parents to keep their little ones connected and entertained while shuttling them about town. The Nighthawk M5 mobile router is also perfect for mobile business staff on the go, from commuters to road warriors – a secure, reliable and personal WiFi connection, essential to carrying out your daily activities. The Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router is designed to deliver a mobile lifestyle at its fullest potential or to be used as an alternative or backup option for home internet with the gigabit Ethernet port.

With the option to connect the M5 Mobile Router to an existing home router, through the 1Gbps Ethernet port, the Nighthawk M5 brings 5G speeds into a home network and can also be set up as a fail-over option for uninterrupted internet. The router includes a long-lasting lithium-ion battery, which is removable when used in a stationary location such as a home or office.

“At NETGEAR we believe in pioneering a new generation of connectivity and the key technologies leading the charge are WiFi 6 and 5G, which will fundamentally change the way we work, live and adopt digital experiences. The Nighthawk M5 combines the power of these two wireless technologies and provides an option for advanced connectivity in a mobile environment,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “We are thrilled that Consumer Technology Association has recognized this achievement by awarding the Nighthawk M5 mobile router as an Innovations Honoree.”

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry.

Availability:

The Nighthawk M5 mobile router with 5G connectivity and WiFi 6 will be available in retail channels in the second half of 2020, pricing will be announced at time of availability.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

