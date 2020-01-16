NETGEAR Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call

Breaking News
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking technology for small businesses, the smart home and online game play, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (02:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and first quarter 2020 business outlook.

The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2019 results will be disseminated on February 5, 2020 after the market closes.

The toll free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 is (844) 709-2008. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (647) 253-8663. The conference ID for the call is 2864226. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on NETGEAR’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.netgear.com.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.netgear.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

