NETGEAR to Host 2019 Financial Analyst Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, will host a financial analyst day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The Company’s executive team will present their vision for NETGEAR at the event.

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m., ET Place: Nasdaq MarketSite 4 Times Square New York, NY 10036

The presentation will also be webcast on NETGEAR’s IR website at http://investor.netgear.com/. Interested parties should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on NETGEAR’s IR website.

Individuals interested in attending the event in New York City, please contact NETGEAR Investor Relations via email at [email protected]

About NETGEAR, Inc.

