NETGEAR to Join the Open Security and Safety Alliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking products that power today’s small and medium businesses, announced that the company has joined the Open Security and Safety Alliance (OSSA) to align with leading camera and video management vendors and further develop innovative solutions for video surveillance and physical security products in general.

The physical security industry anticipates an explosive growth in the next ten years both in security IoT devices and in the increasingly sophisticated use of data captured by the IoT devices. This growth must be sustained by a robust end-to-end intelligent and secure architecture, spanning across an intranet and the internet. NETGEAR, a proven leader in the SMB networking industry, has shipped millions of products annually connecting tens of millions of devices through the NETGEAR network infrastructure. Supported by a comprehensive and advanced set of network features, the widest range of product, and a proven cloud infrastructure, NETGEAR has a reputation of security, durability, reliability, and ease-of-use, at affordable price points. With surveillance cameras running applications and connecting to cloud-based services to enable the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the need to safeguard these connections via a robust and secure network becomes increasingly more crucial.

As private and state-sponsored cyber-attack activities have been on the rise, the security and safety of video data have become of paramount concern among manufacturers, service providers and their customers. NETGEAR is uniquely qualified to address this concern with the Insight network management solution. The NETGEAR Insight remote management system provides secure cloud management services for millions of connected network devices. From the Insight cloud portal, or even from the Insight app from a smart phone, security service providers can now remotely manage network connections to cameras and quickly detect any interruptions in service or malicious activities.

“We at NETGEAR believe that there will be an exponential growth of surveillance IoT devices running through IP networks, both wired and wireless, in the next decade. An end-to-end security architecture will be the bedrock of the surveillance network,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of product management for SMB products at NETGEAR. “We are looking forward to working with like-minded companies to develop a platform that will power the surveillance industry for years to come.”

Why OSSA?

The alliance is a collaboration initiative that brings together like-minded organizations to develop standards and specifications for common components, including an operating system, IoT infrastructure, collective approach for data security and privacy, and a drive for improved levels of performance for security and safety solutions.

Today, this alliance represents many leading companies in the security, safety, building automation solutions, and associated industries.

The OSSA initiative will help the surveillance market and its vendors to focus on the aspects that significantly add value for their customers and open up new application possibilities, even beyond security and safety.

