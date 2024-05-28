Company Named as Global Logistics Service Provider (LSP) Partner of the Year

DENVER, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetLogistik, a leading provider of transformative services for supply chain digitalization, announces that Blue Yonder has named the company the Global Logistics Service Provider (LSP) Partner of the Year. The award was given out at the recent Blue Yonder ICON2024 conference.

“Our Blue Yonder partnership has been at the core of our business for over twenty years,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Director US of NetLogistik. “We are pleased to be recognized as a top partner within their ecosystem. This award reinforces our commitment to delivering and implementing cutting-edge warehouse management, transportation management, labor management, and automation solutions for clients using best-in-class software to help our clients’ businesses accelerate growth.”

In a recent press release by Blue Yonder, the company said, “The winning partners expanded Blue Yonder’s reach into the market, enabled the development and delivery of innovation, and accelerated joint customers’ efforts to digitally transform their supply chains by guiding them to choose, implement and extend the right Blue Yonder solutions. As a result, customers across logistics, manufacturing and retail gain increased operational performance, higher levels of agility and greater returns on their investment in Blue Yonder solutions, which ultimately makes the customers more competitive in the market.”

NetLogistik is one of only five Blue Yonder partners that hold the Global Advanced Company Accreditation for Warehouse Management. Using certified professionals, NetLogistik implements Blue Yonder solutions using well-established guidelines that guarantee a successful implementation. The NetLogistik Analysis Transformation Operation and Support (ATOS) methodology has been proven in hundreds of successful projects worldwide.

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 500 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers’ supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

[email protected]

Cell: 404.421.8497

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/781c16fa-b5ba-4901-a634-c8b0507a0109