Los Angeles, CA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced Meta World: My City, a new metaverse board game featuring virtual real estate and building collection, has officially launched worldwide (excluding some countries like China and Korea). Players can download the game by visiting the official website, Google Play, and App Store.

Meta World: My City is the sequel to the highly popular game Let’s Get Rich, which attracted over 200 million players around the world. The game features board game mechanics and the opportunity to have virtual land and buildings in the metaverse that are based on real world locations like New York City. The game will be a part of MBX, a gaming blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX.

Further plans are being developed for Meta World: My City to be a platform where players will be able to find new ways to interact with each other and enjoy various types of games in the metaverse world. Netmarble has also partnered with The Sandbox to debut the game within its ecosystem and create opportunities for unique metaverse content and experiences in the near future.

Various events that offer a variety of rewards are being held to celebrate the launch. Potential rewards will include virtual Meta World real estate such as the Arcade Game Center Structure Item that will be given to the top players of the board game ranking. Chance to earn other rewards will be provided to unranked players with a certain amount of play time. In addition, an Epic Character Summon Ticket will be provided daily to players who check-in for seven days. Players will also have the chance to earn in-game items like Gold, Diamonds and Champions League Tickets through the Special Fortune Wheel.

Netmarble also revealed a new cinematic video that demonstrates key features of the game on the official Netmarble Youtube channel.

Players can access new information and updates on Meta World: My City by subscribing to the official community channels on Discord, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble’s diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com /en .

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games, comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The King of Fighters Arena.

About MBX Token

MBX is a public token that has a market value in the public chains for MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX (a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble Corp.) . In an effort to sustain a token value, MBX will focus on publishing-oriented partnerships to ensure quality games and content, providing a diversified return policy that utilizes a portion of in-game sales while introducing a burning model to provide transferability. Fans around the globe can find MBX through leading cryptocurrency exchanges including Bybit, Bithumb, MEXC, Huobi and more. Further information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en

