Netreo and Intelligent Communication Software GmbH Announce Partnership To Bring Best-in-Class IT Monitoring and Management Capabilities to the German Market

Huntington Beach, Calif, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT infrastructure management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced a formal partnership with Intelligent Communication Software GmbH (ICS), a Munich-based company that has been specializing in IT management and monitoring solutions for complex networks and systems since 1987. ICS helps companies to develop and optimize their IT infrastructure and business services.

Through this partnership with Netreo, ICS customers and prospects in the German market will have access to Netreo’s innovative on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT monitoring software: which range from monitoring and detecting anomalies, managing server performance, troubleshooting, diagnosing and analyzing application response times, and even automating the infrastructure to self-remedy technological issues through AIOps (AI for IT Operations). Together, Netreo and ICS will help companies achieve a single source of truth – even in complex hybrid cloud/on-premises deployments that include multiple cloud providers (e.g. Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services), multiple SaaS providers (e.g. Microsoft 365) and legacy on-premises tools, applications and devices.

“With Netreo, you can manage complex IT infrastructures and networks of any size with minimal effort, and easily discover, monitor, and manage new resources as they are added to your environment. ICS regularly evaluates new tools and technologies in the market, and by partnering with Netreo we will be able to get systems up and running quickly, as well as benefit from Netreo’s high quality data collection. It’s always easy to get in contact with the right people at Netreo, and we are always confident in the help we receive from the Netreo team,” said Stefan Letz, CEO at ICS.

As a specialist in supporting large and medium-sized companies in the planning, installation and ongoing operation of IT-supported business solutions since 1987, the skilled ICS team brings over three decades of experience helping customers act faster, optimize costs and strengthen their competitiveness.

“Netreo has always been focused on supporting our customers’ mission-critical needs and giving them the confidence to deliver on their digital experiences — across different industries from healthcare, manufacturing, financial services to retail. By partnering with ICS, we are delighted to be combining our communities and expertise in infrastructure monitoring to continue bringing cutting-edge, world-class IT solutions to even more customer segments,” said Ged Caldwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Netreo.

About ICS ICS Intelligent Communication Software GmbH, headquartered in Munich, is a leader in the field of IT management and monitoring solutions for complex networks and systems in the DACH region. We support companies of any size in visualizing the performance of their IT services, measuring them correctly and creating the basis for optimization. We bring together data from servers, containers, databases, and third-party services to make your stack entirely observable. Whether you’re a midsized business, large corporation or public-sector organization, you can count on us as a forward-facing partner offering a blend of selected High-Value Monitoring Solutions, IT-Security and Big-Data-Analytics tools and if needed combined with extensive systems integration and consulting services.

About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management and AIOps products empower customers with real-time information on their cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, applications and devices — so they can provide amazing internal and external customer experiences from their digital environments and focus more on innovation. Netreo, used worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, monitors tens of millions of assets and devices per day. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies.

