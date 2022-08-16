Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Netreo Makes Prestigious Inc. 5000 for 6th Consecutive Year

Netreo Makes Prestigious Inc. 5000 for 6th Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Earns Continued Recognition as One of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

Huntington Beach, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions is once again honored as a member of the Inc. 5000 – the leading business magazine’s annual list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. The honor marks the 6th consecutive year that Netreo has earned a coveted spot on the list, ranking No. 3,453 based on three-year revenue growth of 151 percent.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. A cross section of the most successful, independent small businesses, companies on the list rank in the top 0.07 percent of all US companies based on growth. Among segments within this year’s list, Netreo ranks 517 in California, 445 in software and 211 in the greater Los Angeles area.

“We are honored to be recognized for our growth, and for the impact we’re making in the market through innovations in products, processes and teamwork designed to meet customer expectations on their terms,” said Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. “Every Netreo team member has maintained a laser focus on the customer, while adapting to changes in the economy, the market and everyday life. I couldn’t be more proud of every single individual here at Netreo.”

Many well-known companies gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and others.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Netreo can be found on the Inc. 5000 list at: https://www.inc.com/profile/netreo. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.

Request a demo of Netreo or connect with Netreo on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/netreo
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netreo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/netreo/

CONTACT: Kyle Biniasz
VP, Marketing
kbiniasz@netreo.com
(949) 769-5705

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.