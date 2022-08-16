Netreo Makes Prestigious Inc. 5000 for 6th Consecutive Year

Earns Continued Recognition as One of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

Huntington Beach, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions is once again honored as a member of the Inc. 5000 – the leading business magazine’s annual list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. The honor marks the 6th consecutive year that Netreo has earned a coveted spot on the list, ranking No. 3,453 based on three-year revenue growth of 151 percent.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. A cross section of the most successful, independent small businesses, companies on the list rank in the top 0.07 percent of all US companies based on growth. Among segments within this year’s list, Netreo ranks 517 in California, 445 in software and 211 in the greater Los Angeles area.

“We are honored to be recognized for our growth, and for the impact we’re making in the market through innovations in products, processes and teamwork designed to meet customer expectations on their terms,” said Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. “Every Netreo team member has maintained a laser focus on the customer, while adapting to changes in the economy, the market and everyday life. I couldn’t be more proud of every single individual here at Netreo.”

Many well-known companies gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and others.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Netreo can be found on the Inc. 5000 list at: https://www.inc.com/profile/netreo. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.

