Nets A/S: Publication of offer document and statement by the Board of Directors

Publication of offer document and statement by the Board of Directors

With reference to Nets A/S’ company announcement dated 25 September 2017 (no. 26/2017) regarding the voluntary recommended public takeover offer for Nets A/S, Evergood 5 AS has today published the enclosed offer document as well as the offer advertisement and acceptance form (appended to the offer document) in accordance with Section 4(2) of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority’s executive order No. 562, dated 2 June 2014 on takeover offers (the “Takeover Order”).

The Board of Directors of Nets A/S has prepared the enclosed statement regarding the offer in accordance with Section 23 of the Takeover Order. As described in this statement, the Board of Directors has decided to recommend the shareholders of Nets A/S to accept the offer.

Inge Hansen, Chairman of Nets said: “The board believes that the cash offer of DKK 165 per share is attractive to Nets’ shareholders. The offeror has already received acceptances from shareholders holding in aggregate 46% of the shares and a letter of support from a shareholder who owns 3.3% of the shares. The offer price represents an attractive value when compared to the strategic alternatives available to Nets, and the board recommends that shareholders accept the offer.”

The offer document (including the offer advertisement and the acceptance form), and the statement by the Board of Directors are enclosed to this announcement in both English and Danish. The offer advertisement, acceptance form and the statement by the Board of Directors will furthermore be sent via mail to all registered shareholders of Nets A/S and will, together with the actual offer document, be made available on the offeror’s webpage: http://www.hf-n.dk/. Finally, this announcement including attachments are available on Nets website, www.investor.nets.eu.

Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

