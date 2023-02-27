Marketing technology company named Google Premier Partner for tenth year in a row

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsertive, a marketing technology provider that enables franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized digital marketing at scale, has once again achieved Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

Netsertive delivers localized digital marketing solutions through a local-first and innovative technology, their Netsertive’s Multi-Location Experience (MLX) Platform, which simplifies the execution of hyper-local digital marketing at scale for multi-location businesses. Netsertive is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program, which provides them access to the most current product betas and access to top strategists and advanced planning capabilities to stay ahead of the market.

The Google Partners program underwent significant changes in 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner, through advanced program requirements and offering Premier Partner benefits to promote growth and success with Google Ads. In 2023, the program continues to support its Premier Partners and their clients.

“Congratulations to our Premier Partners for 2023. These companies are among the top 3% of Google Partners in their respective countries. It’s a true accomplishment, one that signals their leading expertise in Google Ads, in forging new client relationships, and in helping clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers build smart online strategies and drive long-term success.” – Marcin Karnowski, Senior Director of Ads Marketing, Google.

To learn more about how Netsertive’s localized digital marketing solution can help your multi-location business acquire more local customers online, please visit www.netsertive.com.

About Netsertive

Netsertive delivers multi-location marketing technology solutions that enable franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized marketing at the intersection of our proprietary technology and deep hyper-local expertise. Our Multi-Location Experience Platform creates, deploys and provides the data to efficiently manage profitable, localized marketing at scale while you focus on delivering value to your customers.

Over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies trust our unique solution that couples our technology and team to execute localized content, advertising & insights at scale. Learn how Netsertive can enable you to deliver highly effective, localized marketing experiences at www.netsertive.com.

Contact Information:

Erin Martin

VP of Marketing

emartin@netsertive.com

206-436-2719

