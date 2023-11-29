ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETSOL Technologies (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global leader in SaaS solutions and IT services, today announced the appointment of Erik Wagner as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This strategic move underscores NETSOL’s commitment to bolstering its global marketing initiatives and driving further growth in its specialized sectors.

Wagner brings a wealth of experience, with over 16 years in the marketing field at growth-oriented companies. After seven years leading client services for Volacci, Erik joined Lifesize, a SaaS video conferencing company where he oversaw global demand generation and the launch of Lifesize Cloud, which grew to over a thousand customers during his tenure. Following this, he led marketing at FFW, a global digital agency, catalyzing significant growth and market expansion that preceded its acquisition by Celine Sieben Digital. Erik then held the position of Head of Growth at Onclusive, a public relations analytics SaaS startup. The company grew at a rapid rate and was acquired by STG Partners towards the end of his tenure. Most recently at Plivo, a SaaS company specializing in communication APIs, Erik’s marketing strategies helped fuel dramatic growth, earning a place on the 2023 Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

“We are excited to have Erik on board as our Chief Marketing Officer,” said Najeeb Ghauri, CEO of NETSOL Technologies. “His vast experience and proven track record in enhancing revenue through strategic marketing efforts make him a valuable asset to our team. Erik’s appointment is a clear indication of our focus on expanding our global footprint and enhancing our offerings in the automotive and equipment manufacturing, banking, and lending industries.”

“I’m thrilled to join the NETSOL Technologies team and to have the opportunity to contribute to such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. NETSOL’s suite of products and professional services are not just cutting-edge but are also deeply transformative for the industries we serve,” said Wagner. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to further amplify NETSOL’s market presence and to drive continued growth and success for our global clients.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft, and NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

