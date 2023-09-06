Netsurion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Rounds Out Cybersecurity Portfolio

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsurion, a leading provider of Managed Detection & Response (MDR), and Radius Channels, a next-generation distributor empowering MSPs and channel partners to solve complex IT challenges, have entered into a distribution agreement that will make powerful and comprehensive cybersecurity more accessible to small- and medium-sized businesses through MSP and reseller channel partners.

Managed Extended Detection & Response

Netsurion provides continuous security monitoring, threat detection, and response support across the entire attack surface to minimize business risk and mitigate business disruption. By combining Netsurion’s award-winning Open XDR platform and ISO 27001 certified SOC, any size business can quickly improve their security posture and maturity.

“Since our inception, we’ve been focused on building cybersecurity that makes sense for the small- and mid-sized business,” said Kevin Watson, CEO of Netsurion. “Our partnership with Radius, and our channel-first model, will make it easier for them to reduce their risk and get back to business again.”

Netsurion Managed XDR includes advanced functionality like SIEM (Security Information & Event Management), UEBA (User & Entity Behavior Analytics), and Application Control; along with expert services like threat hunting, guided incident remediation, vulnerability management, and managed endpoint security.

An End-to-End Cybersecurity Portfolio

With Netsurion, Radius Channels offers end-to-end cybersecurity across the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) functions – Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. Tanium, Deep Instinct, and Druva round out the core solutions. In addition to fulfilling the Detect and Respond functions of the NIST CSF, Netsurion brings a managed security service layer to the Radius cybersecurity portfolio.



Radius Channels’ cybersecurity portfolio covers the NIST Cybersecurity Framework

“We’re very excited about this partnership”, said Radius Channels CEO, Howard Goldberg. “Cybersecurity is increasingly complex, so partnerships are crucial. With the suppliers that are already part of our portfolio – and now Netsurion’s MDR for service providers – we can empower partners to deliver an even more robust and holistic solution for their end customers.”

Integrations and Synergies

Further enhancing the power of the Radius portfolio, Netsurion has a well-established partnership with Deep Instinct originally formed in August 2020. Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping both known and unknown threats using the world’s only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. Netsurion Managed Endpoint Security includes the Deep Instinct EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform), integrated within Netsurion’s Open XDR (Extended Detection & Response) platform and is managed by Netsurion’s SOC.

“As the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve amid sophisticated attacks fueled by generative AI, Netsurion customers benefit from Deep Instinct’s prevention-first approach to cybersecurity,” said Lane Bess, CEO of Deep Instinct. “Our predictive prevention, paired with Netsurion’s threat detection and response capabilities, allows customers to stay one step ahead of unknown threats, preserving their reputation, protecting the brand, and alleviating security team burnout.”

This MDR (Managed Detection & Response) service by Netsurion gives Radius partners the ability to quickly deliver managed cybersecurity services to their customers with little overhead and should serve as a model for future integrations across the Radius portfolio.

About Radius Channels

Radius Channels empowers MSPs and channel partners for success through our next generation high-touch model. We provide a white-glove approach to sales, technical, marketing and operations support that is tailored to each partner’s organization. Radius functions as an extension of the channel partner’s team in order to expedite the attainment of their strategic goals and objectives, along with impactfully growing their business.

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our Open XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion’s 24×7 SOC operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture. Our solution delivers managed threat protection so you can confidently focus on your core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR). Learn more at www.netsurion.com.

