Netsurion Announces Enhanced Partner Program Benefits

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced the rollout of its new, enhanced Netsurion Partner Program for authorized MSP and MSSP channel partners.

Building on its success since its inception in 2017, the new program features an expanded set of try-before-you buy options for its cybersecurity and network operations services, additional performance-based financial incentives, and an updated partner portal designed to support partners with sales operations, marketing, and training activities.

The Netsurion Partner Program empowers MSPs and MSSPs with the means to successfully market and deliver services backed by Netsurion’s 24/7 EventTracker Security Operations Center (SOC) and its award-winning Managed Threat Protection solution.

“Fast growth and the rapidly changing landscape for managed services have created a fantastic opportunity for our channel partners and Netsurion,” said Guy Cunningham, Senior VP for Channel Sales and Alliances for Netsurion. “We enhanced our channel program to enable partners to easily demonstrate value with proof of concept (POC) licenses, easily place orders including free trials, train their support and sales staff, and jointly market our solutions. Combined, this makes Netsurion the go-to Master MSSP channel partner in today’s red-hot managed security services market.”

Netsurion provides a complete managed security service and platform to predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats across entire businesses. EventTracker, Netsurion’s flagship managed security platform, leverages a “snap-in” architecture and lets users enable capabilities such as endpoint protection, SIEM, vulnerability management, threat hunting and more all within one centrally managed console. All of this technology is combined with a 24/7 ISO-certified SOC. Netsurion’s solutions are engineered to be delivered by MSPs and MSSPs without the burden of taking on additional infrastructure, staffing or training.

Current partners will gain benefits, but pricing will remain the same. Key elements of the enhanced program include:

  • Adjusted revenue thresholds for partner tiers, as well as an additional tier
  • POC licensing for all partners, among other licensing options
  • An enhanced partner portal experience
  • On-demand training
  • Partner referral program
  • Collateral, educational assets for demand gen, and templates
  • A programmatic MDF component for select tiers

“Maintaining strong cybersecurity with constant industry shifts, like migration to the cloud and work-from-home, has been a challenge for many customers. We’ve seen lots of movement towards endpoint security, but not enough investment in defense-in-depth security,” said Cunningham. “Netsurion’s holistic platform approach can fill this gap, along with our 24/7/365 ISO-certified SOC-as-a-Service, and we are providing the necessary materials for our partners to show that to their customers.”

MSPs and MSSPs looking to take advantage of this enhanced program can learn more about becoming a partner at https://www.netsurion.com/partners.

About Netsurion
Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs.

CONTACT:
Deb Montner, Montner Tech PR
[email protected]
203-226-9290

