Netsurion Announces Significant Channel Partner Expansion

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsurion, a leading provider of managed network connectivity, security and compliance solutions in the SMB cybersecurity market announced rapid growth in its base of partners, with plans to continue emphasis of enabling partners to sell cybersecurity solutions in 2020. Offering a unique blend of cybersecurity technology, network management and managed services, Netsurion has armed a growing roster of IT resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) with the tools to help small and medium businesses fight off the mounting epidemic of data breaches.

Highlighting the partnerships that Netsurion has formed in the last twelve months, Netsurion Vice President of Channel and Alliances, Guy Cunningham said, “Our vision of becoming a master MSSP, or the managed security services provider for others MSPs, has become a reality. Consistent focus on delivering value together with technology has yielded impressive results for our partners and our growth.”

Netsurion doubled the number of endpoints under management via MSPs in 2019 and signed up twice as many partners in 2019 over the previous year, bringing the total number of partners delivering their own SOC-as-a-Service through Netsurion to over 500. Moreover, the company has expanded relationships with VARs (value-added resellers) to deliver Netsurion’s secure branch networking solution to multi-unit businesses as well.

“Partnerships are key to our success,” added Cunningham. “The new relationships we formed in 2019 include SYNNEX for distribution along with many independent VARs. In addition, Softchoice, a leading North American provider of IT solutions and managed services, plus leading MSSPs like Infogressive and Clarium, and several security minded MSPs, including Immedion, Logically and RetroFit Technologies.” In addition to working directly with partners, Netsurion also built technology alliances to advance cybersecurity convergence, including a new integration between the Netsurion Managed SIEM and documentation platform provider IT Glue, which provides MSPs with easy access to streamlined reports that detail customer security and compliance postures.

“Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical business imperatives for all organizations as companies are facing an unprecedented volume of cyber threats. But at the same time customers are facing a skills gap while dealing with a constantly changing threat landscape,” said Chris Pratapas, Director, Business Development, Security, Softchoice. “This is where Softchoice works closely with Netsurion, to address these challenges for our customers. Netsurion’s Managed SIEM, SOC-as-a Service, provides our customers with actionable insights as well as predictable costs, making them an ideal partner to ensure our joint customers have a strong security infrastructure in place.”

In September, Netsurion was named to the 2019 MSSP Alert Top 200 Managed Security Services Providers List , coming in at number 28. Based on the MSSP Alert 2019 readership survey and combined with aggregated third-party research, the rankings spotlight MSSPs that actively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

Netsurion’s channel staff also made news this year: Keri Delaloye, senior director of channel marketing, joined the prestigious CRN 2019 Women of the Channel list. CRN chose Delaloye from a multitude of channel leadership applicants based on her professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. Netsurion CEO Kevin Watson noted, “Keri has my admiration and gratitude for her contributions in growing our partner community and empowering those partners to succeed in the delivery of managed security services.”

With a wide range of partnerships solidified, Netsurion is well-positioned in 2020 to bring more effective yet practical cybersecurity solutions to SMB organizations through their current IT providers.

About Netsurion

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them. In such environments, the convergence of threat protection and network management are driving the need for greater interoperability between the NOC (network operations center) and the SOC (security operations center) as well as solutions that fuse technology and service to achieve optimal results. To this end, Netsurion has converged purpose-built network hardware, innovative security software, and flexible managed services. Netsurion’s SD-Branch solution, BranchSDO, is a comprehensive network management and security solution consisting of SD-WAN, next-gen security, cellular, Wi-Fi, and PCI DSS compliance tools and support. At the heart of the solution is the CXD, Netsurion’s SD-WAN edge appliance. Netsurion’s Security Operations solution, EventTracker, delivers advanced threat protection and compliance benefits in a variety of deployment options: a SIEM platform, a co-managed SIEM service with 24/7 SOC, and a managed SIEM for MSPs.

