FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsurion, a leading provider of Managed XDR, is being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. Companies were scored based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The annual CRN Partner Program Guide offers essential information to the channel partner community as they explore which service providers will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

Since its inception in 2017, Netsurion’s partner program has enabled managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and, more recently, value-added resellers (VARs) to deliver best-of-breed security services to their clients and customers. The program allows channel partners to broaden their offerings by leveraging Netsurion’s Managed Open XDR solution to predict, prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats across the entire attack surface.

Netsurion’s partner program provides a broad and deep range of support for skills training, operations development, pre-sales, sales, marketing, delivery and customer success to help partners grow their businesses. These include field training or mentoring with Netsurion’s services staff, access to dedicated technical staff and product specialists, regular individual partner meetings and a dedicated channel account manager.

“We are honored that CRN has given Netsurion a 5-star rating in the 2023 Partner Program Guide, recognizing our focus on our partners,” said Marco Albano, vice president of channels. “Our goal is to empower our channel partners to be cybersecurity leaders without a massive investment and ramp-up. We are committed to collaborating with partners to provide their customers with affordable, comprehensive security that includes 24×7 monitoring, threat hunting and detection, and both automated incident response and guided remediation support.”

Netsurion proudly supports hundreds of partners, protects thousands of end customers, and ingests over 13 billion security events every single day.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion’s managed offering includes our 24×7 SOC that operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture. Our solution delivers Managed Threat Protection so you can confidently focus on your core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR). Learn more at netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn..

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

