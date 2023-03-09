FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsurion, a leading provider of Managed XDR, has been named a winner in three categories in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Netsurion was awarded Gold, the top tier honor, for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and for Threat Hunting. Netsurion also received a Silver award for Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual awards program recognizing companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

“With cybercriminals scaling and automating their threat tactics to target organizations of all sizes, we are honored to be recognized for our powerful yet practical cybersecurity solution,” said Aaron Branson, senior VP of marketing at Netsurion. “Today’s cybersecurity marketplace is cluttered and confusing; making it difficult to trust you have the right partner. We simplify cybersecurity for organizations that want wider attack surface coverage, deeper threat detection, and ultimately, faster incident response. By combining adaptive technology and tailored services, our customers and partners can focus on their business with confidence.”

Earning Gold status in the product and service category for Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Netsurion Managed XDR combines the technology and expertise businesses need to stay ahead of the cybersecurity arms race. Netsurion’s Open XDR platform unifies an organization’s existing security telemetry to deliver wider attack surface coverage and deeper threat analytics, resulting in greater security visibility. The Netsurion Security Operations Center (SOC) and its staff of experts provide proactive threat hunting, event correlation and analysis, and guided remediation. The result is a force multiplier that allows an organization’s IT team to be confident and in control again while also maximizing existing cybersecurity investments.

Netsurion also earned the Gold designation in the Threat Hunting product and service category. Netsurion Managed XDR includes proactive threat hunting as an integral component of its SOC. A five-stage Threat Hunting Loop process and the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base of real-world adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) enhance threat hunting capabilities.

Under the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) category, Netsurion’s Open XDR Platform earned Silver status. Netsurion Open XDR ingests, normalizes and correlates security telemetry from data sources across endpoints, networks, servers, cloud, and SaaS applications. Boosted by MITRE ATT&CK™ mapping and UEBA-focused machine learning, Netsurion logs billions of events every day to block known threats and identify real attacks while minimizing false positives.​

“We congratulate Netsurion for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today’s evolving cybersecurity threats.”

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates its open XDR platform with its customers’ existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit individual business needs. Netsurion’s managed offering includes a 24×7 SOC that operates as a trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with a customer’s IT team to strengthen the organization’s cybersecurity posture. The Netsurion solution delivers Managed Threat Protection so customers can confidently focus on their core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR). Learn more at netsurion.com.

