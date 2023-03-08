FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsurion, a leading provider of Managed XDR, today announced key enhancements to the Netsurion Managed Endpoint Security solution, its managed EDR service powered by Deep Instinct, which now features improved integration with Netsurion’s Open XDR platform, greater co-management flexibility, and updated support for MacOS and Linux.

A powerful endpoint security solution is a critical aspect of a cybersecurity stack, however many small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) simply lack the bandwidth and expertise necessary to operationalize these tools. To address this challenge, Netsurion unlocks the power of Deep Instinct for both SMBs and managed service providers (MSPs) by tightly integrating the technology into Netsurion’s comprehensive managed security operations (SecOps) service. As the only prevention-first cybersecurity solution to leverage deep learning, Deep Instinct stops zero-day, ransomware and unknown malware variants before they can enter your environment. By integrating Deep Instinct, Netsurion rounds out a complete threat prediction, prevention, detection and response set of capabilities.

Originally launched in August 2020, Netsurion Managed Endpoint Security powered by Deep Instinct can be used either stand-alone or as an add-on to Netsurion Managed XDR, the primary offering that combines Netsurion’s Open XDR (Extended Detection and Response) platform and 24×7 SOC (Security Operations Center) for continuous monitoring, proactive threat hunting, and guided incident remediation support.

While Netsurion Managed XDR offers endpoint protection by ingesting and correlating telemetry from many different EDR platforms, Netsurion Managed Endpoint Security offers greater integration and hands-on management services.

Today’s enhancements provide Netsurion Managed Endpoint Security customers and partner with:

Improved Deep Instinct dashboards within the Netsurion Open XDR console

Access to the Deep Instinct console for more in-depth visibility and co-managed SecOps

Updated support for MacOS and Linux endpoints

Netsurion is considered a Top-Tier MSSP Partner for Deep Instinct and has made the power of Deep Instinct available to the SMB market. One such customer, Jaffe Law with over 125 attorneys, leverages both Managed XDR and Managed Endpoint Security from Netsurion. “The combination of Deep Instinct’s prevention-first approach and Netsurion’s continuous threat detection and response service really gives us a sense of control and confidence,” says IT Manager, Kirce Stojanovski. “We know we have a trusted team with the right tools watching our back while we focus on the business.”

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct is the only prevention-first cybersecurity company with natively architected deep learning platform. We keep enterprises safe by stopping >99% of threats before other solutions even see them – at a speed and scale, unprecedented in the industry. Deep Instinct significantly reduces detection noise and false alert storms to reduce overall risk, improve SOC team productivity, and improve the total cost of ownership of our customers’ entire cybersecurity stack. For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com.

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion’s managed offering includes our 24×7 SOC that operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture. Our solution delivers Managed Threat Protection so you can confidently focus on your core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR). Learn more at netsurion.com.