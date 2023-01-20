Network Capital is an ultimate decentralized project which through the provision of sublime earning opportunities, has managed to amass colossal investments from crypto enthusiasts.

DENVER, CO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Network Capital, a renewable energy project paying 250% interest to its holders, has announced that the $NETC staking protocol will allow a daily 7% on users’ investments.

Network Capital, Decentralized Bank and Renewable Energy Project Pays Interest of 250% Per Month to Holders

Network Capital – An Overview

A team of highly proficient crypto experts conducted a workshop that was attended by the top-most investors from around the globe. By talking to these investors the experts were able to conclude that the most popular investment strategy nowadays is to buy stocks during an absolute recession. Numerous investors are of the view that the ideal time to enter the market is during crisis and uncertainty.

Network Capital is an ultimate firm that aspires to benefit investors by stepping foot into the crypto sector at a time when an outbreak is inevitable. The project has already made its fairlaunch in December and is aiming to reach new heights with the next incoming bull run. Currently, the NETC’s market cap is at 2.4M, which is expected to achieve greater milestones in coming weeks and months.

Perks of Investing in Network Capital

Network Capital is a sublime investment opportunity for capitalists aiming to go big in 2023. The firm is a safe investment option that carries extremely low risks. Capital Network is a completely decentralized company that has undergone audit and KYC. It is also supported by an esteemed corporation and a bank from New York.

Investors who purchased the NECT tokens in the Fairlaunch can expect 250% staking rewards for the first 4 months starting from 15th January. The rewards will be added to the investor wallet at a rate of 7% per day.

Capitalists who buy the NECT token from any decentralized exchanges will get 160% staking rewards which will be divided into 5.2% each day.

What Sets Network Capital apart from Other Projects

Network Capital renounced its ownership after the firm was launched making it a 100% decentralized project. As opposed to this, many new firms have hazy contracts making their decentralization questionable.

Many tokens currently being transacted have no utilities which make their longevity ambiguous. The experts at Network Capital devoted their 2022 to creating a thriving ecosystem and were able to develop numerous utilities in this time. Network capital is therefore a great option for individuals looking for long-lasting projects.

Tokenomics

NETC the native token of Network Capital has a total supply of 1000000. 45% of the total supply is allocated to the staking pool, 38% to the DeFi protocol, 5% to Fairlaunch, 5% to exchange listings, 4% to marketing, and 3% to developments. The firm imposes a 5% tax on sales while the purchases remain devoid of any tax. The taxes have been fixed by contract and cannot be increased.

The KYC and Audit certificates can be viewed on Network Capital’s website. Network Capital had its fair launch held on PinkSale.

Innumerable Projects of Network Capital

Network Capital aspires to create the most efficient exchange in the world. To achieve this end, the firm has studied in depth all the leading exchanges of the world, identified their flaws and has come up with innovative solutions to these problems.

The firm has launched a Network Capital debit card that allows investors to easily convert their crypto holdings to traditional currencies like Dollar, Euro, Pound, and others.

Other projects of Network Capital include NFT Farming. The firm offers great earning opportunities for NFT traders. The NFTs can be purchased through the NFT pre-sale conducted by the firm.

Furthermore, potential investors and crypto enthusiasts interested in Network Capital can visit the project’s official website or social platforms, to get more details.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Reddit

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: Jhonattan Gabriel Network Capital contact at networkcapital.io