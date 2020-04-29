Network Detective Helps Organizations Secure Work-at-Home Devices to Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats and Vulnerabilities caused by Remote Workforces

Breaking News
New RapidFire Tools solution tackles both network and security assessments on personal devices giving employers peace of mind as the world works from home

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What was once considered a luxury – the ability to work from home – is now a necessity in today’s unprecedented time. The mass migration to remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic has placed extraordinary pressures on companies and their IT support teams to enable personal device use, while still maintaining security and compliance for the corporate network. To aid with this sudden, overwhelming transition, RapidFire Tools®, a Kaseya company and leading provider of business-building IT technologies, launched the Network Detective Work from Home (WFH) solution.  Network Detective WFH features a self-service portal to empower employees who are working off home computers to initiate a network and security scan to be analyzed and documented by their companies’ IT support team before they connect to the corporate network.

“Many businesses were not prepared for the sudden shift of resources from offices to employee homes when the coronavirus hit, and that left many organizations vulnerable to data breaches and internal threats,” said Michael Mittel, president and GM, RapidFire Tools. “We created Network Detective WFH to address this very issue by delivering high-value, self-service assessments that safely allow employees to work from home using their personal devices. With the help of Network Detective WFH, business owners can have peace of mind knowing that the integrity of their IT infrastructure remains in place, and also save money and reduce IT workload by allowing employees to use home computers and networks.”

Network Detective Work from Home provides:

  • “Graded” PC risk scores and consolidated report cards to prevent compromises to the business in areas including: 
    — Basic IT security protection 
    — Anti-virus and personal firewall configuration 
    — Patch management 
    — Third party applications scanning for potential threats
  • Critical asset information for the IT helpdesk that captures computer and network data to make remote IT support a breeze
  • A self-service portal that lets employees scan without the assistance of IT
  • An option for automatic weekly re-scans and “grading” to ensure the integrity of the corporate infrastructure

For more information on Network Detective Work from Home, visit https://ww2.rapidfiretools.com/self-assess.

About RapidFire Tools
RapidFire Tools® Inc., a Kaseya® company, is the leading global supplier of business-building technology tools for MSPs to help them close more business, offer more services, keep more customers, and generate higher revenue. The company’s offerings include: a complete set of IT assessment, documentation and reporting tools; tools for IT compliance process automation; and solutions for insider cyber threat detection and alerting. Learn more at www.rapidfiretools.com. Follow us on Twitter @RapidFireTools.

About Kaseya
Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries.

Media Contacts

Katy Hoeper, PR Manager
Walker Sands
[email protected]

Tammy Hovey, Director of Corporate Communications
Kaseya
[email protected]

