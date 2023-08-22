Network Digital Office Systems Inc.

Fairfield, NJ, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Network Digital Office Systems Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge office solutions, is excited to announce its recent achievement of becoming an authorized partner of HP, a globally renowned technology company. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Network Digital Office Systems’ commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to its clients.

With a legacy of over 25 years in the industry, Network Digital Office Systems Inc. has consistently demonstrated a dedication to excellence and a passion for leveraging technology to empower businesses. By joining forces with HP, the company is poised to further enhance its ability to provide comprehensive and advanced office solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses.

As an authorized HP Partner, Network Digital Office Systems Inc. gains access to an extensive range of HP’s cutting-edge products, including printers, laptops, desktops, and other innovative technology solutions. This partnership allows Network Digital Office Systems to offer its customers a broader spectrum of choices and the latest advancements in technology, thereby enabling them to achieve increased productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness in their respective industries.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with HP,” said Matthew Salzano, Vice President at Network Digital Office Systems Inc. “HP’s reputation for delivering reliable and innovative technology solutions perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing the best possible office solutions to our clients. This collaboration will enable us to continue our mission of transforming workplaces and contributing to our client’s success.”

Network Digital Office Systems Inc. is confident that the synergy between its expertise in office solutions and HP’s state-of-the-art technology will result in a seamless and beneficial partnership for both companies and their clients. The partnership represents a strategic move that reinforces Network Digital Office Systems’ position as a leader in the office solutions industry.

For more information about Network Digital Office Systems Inc. and its partnership with HP, please visit www.networkdig.com or contact 973-882-3000.

A bout Network Digital Office Systems Inc.: Network Digital Office Systems Inc. is a Fairfield, NJ -based company specializing in providing innovative office solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on technology-driven advancements, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to enhance workplace efficiency, productivity, and collaboration.

CONTACT: Matthew Salzano Vice President Network Digital Office Systems Inc. 973-882-3000 msalzano@networkdig.com www.networkdig.com