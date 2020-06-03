Network Emulator Market growth predicted at 8% till 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major network emulator market players include Apposite Technology, Inc., Aukua Systems, Inc., Calnex Solutions, GigaNet Systems, Inc., InterWorking Labs, iTrinegy, Keysight Technologies, Packetstorm Communications, Inc., Polaris Networks, SCALABLE Network Technologies, Inc., SolarWinds, Inc., Spirent Communications plc, TETCOS, Valid8.com, Inc., and W2BI Mobile Technology Pvt Ltd.

According to latest report “Network Emulator Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Application (SD-WAN, Cloud, IoT), Industry Verticals (Telecom, Government, BFSI, Retail), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of network emulator will reach $200 million by 2026. The increasing demand for testing network performance and application security in a virtual environment is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The growing demand for assessing the performance of real applications or components over a virtual network is expected to support the network emulator market growth. The network emulator integrates advanced capabilities such as testing application performance, network design, troubleshooting, and optimization. Network emulators replicate real-world network conditions in a controlled environment, aiding network engineers to test the performance & capabilities of network applications before the end deployment. In addition, it provides quick results for decision-making in changing network environment.

The network emulator software component segment is slated to expand at 10% CAGR till 2026. The demand for network emulation software across established enterprises is increasing exponentially. This software can be connected to a system with real applications to provide network performance and capability, providing enterprises with optimum flexibility to manage network resources effectively.

The cloud application segment will grow significantly during the forecast timeline at a CAGR of over 6%. Major companies are adopting cloud-based technologies to reduce the cost associated with hardware infrastructure. Due to above-mentioned factors, enterprises operating in the network emulator market are providing software-based network emulation solutions for network testing in a cloud environment. Network emulation solution tests the entire network in a virtual private cloud environment. All functional capabilities of the hardware testing solution are provided over the cloud solution to evaluate complex networks.

The adoption of network emulation solutions by government & defense enterprises is increasing significantly and is expected to witness 8% growth from 2020 to 2026. Defense authorities are adopting network emulation systems to evaluate military communication and applications. The need to configure, design, and deploy network parameters & components in extreme environments is driving the adoption of network emulation solutions.

Europe network emulator market is anticipated to hold a revenue share of over 20% by 2026. Companies across the video streaming & online gaming industry are utilizing network emulation solutions to improve operating processes and user experience. For instance, in September 2019, VITEC deployed iTrinegy’s NE-One network emulator solution to enhance IP encoding and decoding test capabilities. This helped the company to enhance its live-streaming capabilities and user experience.

