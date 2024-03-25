Key network emulator market players include Anritsu Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Synopsys Inc., and others.

New York , March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global network emulator market size is estimated to attain at 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 584 million by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 218 million in the year 2023. This growth of the market is set to be dominated by growing cyber-attacks. Daily, close to 3999 cyber-attacks occur in the world. Every 14 seconds, an organization suffers from a ransomware attack, which may result in destructive loss of finance whereas approximately 559,000 novel pieces of malware are ascertained each day. Hence, the demand for network emulators is predicted to rise over the coming years to test the environment virtually.

Moreover, there has been surging adoption of the internet which is also encouraging the need for network emulators. There were estimated to be about 5 billion users of the internet in the globe as of January 2024, this means close to 65 percent of the global population. Therefore, the market for network emulators is predicted to rise over the coming years.

Network Emulator Market: Key Takeaways

North American market to generate the highest share in the market.

The software segment to gather the largest market share.

Market in Asia Pacific to have notable growth in the market.

Growing Remote Working to Boost the Growth of Global Network Emulator Market

Full-time employees working from home rose to 11% in the year 2023 in the world. Moreover, almost 27% of employees are working hybrid. This estimated that the prevalence of remote working is getting normalized even after the pandemic. However, this has increased the prevalence of breaches. This is because the online work setting typically has low security as compared to physical stores. Therefore, the adoption of network emulators is projected to rise.

Network Emulator Industry: Regional Overview

The global network emulator market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Investment in 5G Network to Dominate the Market Expansion in North America

The North American market for network emulators is poised to generate the highest market share of over 30% over the coming years. This growth of the market in this region is set to be dominated by the rising adoption of the 5G network. In 2023, the adoption of the 5G network has continued to grow significantly, and over 259 million subscriptions were expected by the end of the year.

Surging adoption of Cloud to Expand the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific market for network emulators is expected to have notable growth in the market over the coming years. The major factor in encouraging market growth in this region is the rising adoption of cloud. By 2023, over 84% of the organizations in Asia Pacific stated that they already started deploying cloud and this is predicted to be the highest as compared to other regions.

Network Emulator Segmentation by Vertical

Telecommunication

Government & Defense

BFSI

The telecommunication segment generates the highest market share of over 44% over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is poised to be dominated by growing demand for communication owing to the rising adoption of smartphones. The number of users of smartphones in the world currently is approximately 4 Billion, which means that about 59% of the globe’s population owns a smartphone.

Network Emulator Segmentation by Application

SD-WAN

Cloud

IoT

The IoT segment is predicted to have significant growth in the market over the coming years. This is set to be influenced by rising investment in IoT. Across the globe, close to USD 804 billion were invested in Internet of Things technology, as of 2023. Moreover, the number of IoT startups has also grown significantly in the world which is also set to dominate the market expansion.

Network Emulator Segmentation by Offering

Hardware

Software

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global network emulator market that are profiled by Research Nester are Anritsu Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Synopsys Inc., and others.

Recent Development in the Market

The introduction of the first and only O-RU test solution that leverages application layer testing with any commercial device was made by NI and Spirent Communications. With this solution, real-time O-RU validation is set to be offered.

Keysight Technologies, Inc., the world-renowned technology company that offers cutting-edge design and validation solutions to boost innovation for connectivity and security has announced the release of its new E7515R solution.

