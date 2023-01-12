Network Emulator Industry is expected to register 9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing adoption of IoT devices and SD-WAN technology solutions.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Network Emulator Market was estimated at USD 170 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $400 million by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Businesses may get impacted by network downtime due to resource utilization and network optimization done before testing. To avoid this, companies use network emulators to test and validate WAN performance, which is slated to augment the industry revenue.

The demand for network emulator solutions is further increasing with the rising adoption of IoT devices and networking applications across companies. Network emulations help in ensuring the quality of service and authenticating the performance delivered through these IoT devices which are required to meet regulatory compliance. The companies offering cloud computing and data center services need strong network emulator solutions to support the necessary network speed and compliance. However, at present, the cost associated with them is too high and might act as a roadblock to the network emulator market growth.

Growing demand among SMEs to boost industry expansion from software component

The network emulator market from software component segment is poised to record more than 10% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The cost-effectiveness of software network emulators is anticipated to play a pivotal role in industry progression. They can be easily deployed on a standard Off-The-Shelf (OTS) PC with two Network Interface Cards (NICs). This is increasing their popularity among SMEs. The increasing need for testing different applications remotely will also positively impact the market development.

Growing virtual networks to foster adoption of SD-WAN globally

SD-WAN application segment accounted for 40% share of network emulator market in 2022 and is anticipated to expand considerably by 2032. The growth is attributed to rising use of network emulators by enterprises to optimize WAN. The demand to automate network operations and connect remote facilities in a virtual network environment is rising. Prior to deploying components in real-time business environments, companies need to evaluate network performance.

Telecom sector revenue to break all records with rising demand for 5G networks

The telecom industry captured 35% of the share in 2022 and is anticipated to record substantial profit through 2032. With growing network traffic and demand for 5G networks, the need to authenticate network performance will play a major role in market development. Telecom companies need to manage a huge number of connected devices and use network resources efficiently, they use network emulators to create complex network conditions and support network deployment. This is encouraging telecom service providers to adopt robust network testing and emulation systems.

For instance, GL Communications Inc. released updates to its 5G Core Network Emulator Suite in August 2022 which now supports N4 interface emulation. The company’s Message Automation Protocol Simulation (MAPSTM) software emulation package can imitate a wide range of protocols like Voice over IP (SIP, RTP, SIGTRAN, and others), Time-Domain Multiplexing (CAS, SS7, ISDN, and others), and Wireless (5G, 4G LTE, and 3G).

Development in wireless infrastructure to drive Asia Pacific business growth

The APAC network emulator market expected to witness 10% growth rate from 2023 to 2032. Increasing adoption of IoT devices and development in wireless infrastructure is expected to play a key role in industry enlargement in region. In countries like India and South Korea, government bodies are aiming toward the development of smart cities. Network emulators help in testing network infrastructure and components to enable quality services.

