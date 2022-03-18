Network for Good Receives G2 Annual “Best Software” Award

Cloud-based fundraising software for nonprofits achieves sole ranking in “Nonprofit CRM” category on peer-to-peer user review website’s list of 100 best software companies and products

Washington, DC, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Network for Good, a leading provider of fundraising software for small and mid-sized nonprofits, has been ranked amongst g2.com’s Annual Best Software Award winners. Network for Good, which was singled out as a G2 Best Small Business product, has previously been recognized as a “Leader” across several categories and is the Winter 2022 industry leader in the Fundraising Software category.

“Recognition by the passionate fundraisers who use our software is the most important kind,” said Network for Good Chief Product & Technology Officer Sean Zito. “Their voices demonstrate that our simple, smart fundraising software is an indispensable tool for nonprofit leaders looking to become better fundraisers in order to support their missions and communities. What better endorsement of what we do here at Network for Good could there be?”

G2, a website that centralizes product information, allows users to submit reviews, and facilitates comparisons between products, has previously awarded Network for Good “Most Implementable (Small Business),” “Leader,” “Leader (Small Business),” Leader (Mid-Market),” “Momentum Leader,” and “Users Love Us” distinctions. Network for good has also been categorized as a “Leader” in Donor Management, Fundraising, Nonprofit CRM, and Nonprofit Payment Gateway categories.

In addition to G2, Network for Good has also received recognition from other user review websites, including “Leader” and “Top Performer” distinguishments from SourceForge, a “FrontRunners 2021” designation from Software Advice, “Emerging Favorite” and “Top Performer” badges from Capterra, and “Best Value” and “Best Relationship” badges from Trust Radius in 2021.

Reviews, which often consider ease-of-use, value for money, customer support, and functionality, alongside customer comments and testimonials, reflect a high level of comfort with a simple, smart fundraising software and review sites are valuable venues for potential users to compare their software options.

“Our entire team is dedicated to leveling the playing field for small nonprofits through software that is both affordable and effective,” Zito adds. “Having feedback that we are making a difference is especially exciting.”

In addition to Network for Good, other “Best Software”-ranked companies include Google Chrome, Google Analytics, and Facebook for Business. New designations can be expected later in 2022.

About Network for Good

Network for Good helps small nonprofits cultivate donor relationships and advance their missions with simple, smart fundraising software, personal coaching, and online resources. As a mission-driven, Certified B Corporation, Network for Good has a legacy of providing trusted support to over 400,000 nonprofit leaders since 2001 and has helped pioneer the online fundraising space by enabling nonprofit organizations to raise more than $3.75 billion dollars from millions of donors. Network For Good has recently joined Social Solutions, EveryAction, and CyberGrants to create the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world. To learn more about Network for Good, visit networkforgood.com.

CONTACT: Rezarta Haxhillari Network for Good (248) 914-0338 rezarta.haxhillari@networkforgood.com