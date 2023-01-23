Major network monitoring market participants include Garland Technology, IBM Corporation (SevOne, Inc.), LiveAction, Inc., Viavi Solutions, Inc., IBM Corporation (SevOne, Inc.), Garland Technology, LLC, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

The network monitoring market valuation is anticipated to exceed USD 12 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The widespread adoption of IoT, connected devices, and cloud computing services is accelerating the market demand. Increased network traffic and network outage incidents are pushing businesses to implement resilient network monitoring solutions. Additionally, massive investments by telecom providers in increasing modulation in bandwidth and frequency, as well as the deployment of 5G technologies with robust network resilience, are likely to boost the market demand.

In terms of components, the network monitoring market from the service segment is set to observe around 15% growth rate through 2032, driven by the increasing need to deploy and manage network performance monitoring solutions across enterprises. However, extensive efforts by service providers to deliver in-depth knowledge and instructions to use network monitoring solutions in accordance with business goals and to help improve overall network efficiency throughout the deployment process impact the product adoption.

The network monitoring market from the professional services segment held over 70% of the network performance monitoring market share in 2022. The advantages of professional service providers’ assistance and expertise aid in the integration of network monitoring solutions with enterprise network infrastructure. These services also enable businesses to manage and monitor network operations, ensuring smooth networking processing.

The 100 Gbps network speed segment will witness 20% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The soaring adoption of SaaS-based services, as well as prominent initiatives by manufacturers to expand their customer base, is prompting cloud enterprises to leverage 100 Gbps network speed. Companies in the market are working together to develop network performance monitoring solutions that analyze 100Gbps network speed, which is slated to push the market growth.

The SMEs enterprises segment is expected to grow at 15% CAGR during the forecast timeline. The growing reliance of SMEs on scalable and cost-efficient networking solutions that can be easily deployed over their network infrastructure is increasing the adoption of network monitoring solutions across SMEs, which is predicted to be a major factor contributing to the network monitoring market revenue.

In terms of application, the energy & utility segment is poised to expand at 10% growth rate till 2032, impelled by the proliferating adoption of smart utilities and IoT devices, which is enabling companies to deploy network monitoring systems in utility settings. Moreover, devices like smart grid meters, drones, IoT sensors, and smart infrastructure are integrated to facilitate real-time monitoring, in-depth insights, and operational efficiency, increasing the need for network monitoring systems.

The Latin America network monitoring market to reach USD 1 billion by 2032, attributed to the increasing use of cloud services by BFSI businesses and the proliferation of IoT technology across several LATAM countries. In order to digitize banking processes and transactions, businesses across the BFSI sector in Mexico and Argentina are implementing cloud-based solutions. Additionally, favorable government initiatives influencing the adoption of digitization are expected to speed up regional business growth.

Some of the leading companies operating in the network monitoring market include Garland Technology, IBM Corporation (SevOne, Inc.), LiveAction, Inc., Viavi Solutions, Inc., IBM Corporation (SevOne, Inc.), Garland Technology, LLC, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

To cite an instance, In February 2022, Cisco, a global leader in IT and networking, collaborated with Rakuten, a retailing company, to develop and deliver the open RAN solution with the aim to create a fully virtualized cloud-native network. This collaboration also aided the company in delivering technological innovations across multiple industries.

