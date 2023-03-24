Network Probe Market is Driven by Rising Demand for Network Monitors and Protocol Analyzers

New York, US, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Network Probe Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Network Probe Market Research Report Information by, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End Users – Forecast Till 2030. The network probe market is likely to witness rapid revenue growth in the current decade. The proliferation of automation and 5G will create a vast demand for network probe technologies. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global network probe market is poised to reach USD 1004 Million in 2030, growing at an 11.47% CAGR during the estimated period (2022-2030).

Increasing network visibility is the key to security as Networks are increasingly becoming complex. Network probe architectures support efficiency and performance while expanding the organization’s attack surface. Complex networks undergird the essential services of organizations across sectors. Affordable and accessible, these NDR tools lead to a faster time-to-value without requiring any agents, sensors, or probes.

Network Probe Market Competitive Analysis

Players leading the global network probe market include:

NETSCOUT (US)

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC (US)

Broadcom (US)

Cisco (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Nokia (Finland)

AppNeta (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Catchpoint (US)

Paessler AG (Germany)

Accedian (Canada)

ManageEngine (US)

Nagios Enterprises, LLC (US)

Progress Software Corporation (US)

Dynatrace LLC. (US)

Riverbed Technology (US)

HelpSystems (US)

ExtraHop Networks (US)

Cubro Network Visibility (Austria)

Micro Focus (UK)

Plixer LLC (US

Kentik (US)

Flowmon Networks A S (Czech Republic)

ObjectPlanet, Inc. (Norway)

Enea Qosmos (France)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10723

This can simplify rapidly deployed through self-onboarding at a fraction of the cost, enabling effortless scalability and full visibility into the NS/EW (inbound/outbound and in-organization) traffic despite any network complexity. IP probes and firewalls are increasingly deployed in the access and transport network where load balancing is implemented.

Numerous user packets and NPBs implement load balancing to identify packets even though the traffic before directing those packets to the network elements like IP probes or firewalls influences the market growth. Besides, the growing adoption of edge computing, connected devices, and sensors among organizations bolsters the network probe market size.

Network Probe Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Network Probe Market Size by 2030 USD 1004 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 11.47% Base Year 2020 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of cloud and IoT Increasing demand for continuous network probe due to the rise in network complexities and security concerns

Industry Trends

Factors such as the introduction of analytics and cloud technology and the surging demand for proactive monitoring solutions are major driving forces. With the increasing need for cybersecurity management, the market is projected to witness significant traction. Improved cloud computing capabilities and growing numbers of cloud-based infrastructures across the globe push market revenues.

Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud & IoT and increasing network complexities and security concerns substantiate the demand for continuous network probes. Conversely, the lack of technical expertise impedes the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the rising demand for network monitoring tools among SMEs would support market growth, presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10723

All major industries rely on the internet for day-to-day business operations, which positively impacts the network probe market size. Moreover, the growing uptake of network probe capabilities in rising businesses accelerates market shares. Rapid economic growth and industrialization across the globe boost the growth of the network probe industry.

Increased network security tech budgets are expected to foster market revenues. Moreover, the growing demand for next-gen network detection and response (NDR) solutions to improve performance and visibility would propel market growth. Developments of the new wave of next-generation NDR tools, simplifying network security, boost the market size.

Segments

The report segments market dynamics into components, organization size, deployment mode, end-users, and regions. The component segment is categorized into solutions and services (consulting, integration & deployment, training & support, others). The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The deployment mode segment is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The end-user segment is bifurcated into BFSI, IT & ITeS, government, and others. By regions, the market is sub-bifurcated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest market for network probe technologies. The strong presence of notable industry players, such as SolarWinds, NETSCOUT, and Broadcom, alongside large technological advances, drives the market growth. Besides, augmenting demand and early adoption of cloud-based platforms and well-established IT and telecom industries boost the market size in the region.

The rising uptake of advanced solutions and the increasing number of SMEs in the region foster the region’s market shares. The growing focus on innovations, vast R&D investments, and growing numbers of IT organizations in the region boost the market size. Moreover, the rising demand for technology & services for web applications, mobile applications, API monitoring, and SaaS application monitoring influences market value.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Network Probe Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/network-probe-market-10723

Competitive Analysis

This network probe market appears highly competitive and fragmented, with several matured players forming a competitive landscape. Market players form technology partnerships to provide security and network teams with deep network visibility with improved accuracy. Such collaborations also offer immense benefits in always-on networks & packet forensics and offer actionable network intelligence & analysis to SOC and NOC teams.

These insights enable their customers to prioritize and respond swiftly to the most threatening cybersecurity events. These players initiate strategic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/technology development. They make substantial investments in developing products and expanding global footprints.

For instance, on Oct.10, 2022, Ericsson, alongside Swisscom and NETSCOUT, launched the world’s first solution for enabling 5G packet data processing in the cloud. The solution can significantly strengthen network visibility and cloud-based packet data processing, increasing network service assurance, analytics, and cybersecurity.

Ask To Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/10723

Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core with built-in software probes and NETSCOUT’s vSTREAM solution will also address challenges in providing end-to-end monitoring & securing 5G networks while handling cloudification and encryption. This enables Swisscom to assure the delivery of new and existing innovative mission-critical services with 5G.

Related Reports:

CATEGORY INTELLIGENCE – CARBON STEEL

CATEGORY INTELLIGENCE – CABLES

CATEGORY INTELLIGENCE – BATTERIES

From 5G to 6G

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

From 5G to 6G

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com