Global network security firewall market is expected to reach US$ 12.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 13% , market report by RationalStat
Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Network Security Firewall Market was valued at US$ 5.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 13% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
A network security firewall is an important part of a company’s cybersecurity infrastructure. It is intended to monitor, filter, and manage incoming and outgoing network traffic based on previously set security policies inside an organization. A firewall’s principal function is to operate as a barrier between a trusted internal network and untrusted external networks, such as the internet, in order to prevent unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyberattacks.
With the increase in cyberattacks, organizations are becoming more conscious of the importance of strong security measures. Firewalls are an essential part of any cybersecurity plan. Cyberthreats are always developing, getting more sophisticated and difficult to detect. To address these new problems, firewalls are being modified to offer advanced threat detection and prevention capabilities.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global network security firewall market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, type, deployment mode, organization size, business function, industry vertical and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global network security firewall market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global network security firewall market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-network-security-firewall-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Network Security Firewall Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of component, the professional services segment is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. IT is provided by network security specialists and experts to provide secure corporate functions.
- On the basis of region, In North America, government and defense are driving the global network security firewall market growth. The region has made significant investments in cyber security solutions to combat smart asset theft and compromises of systems used to monitor and control security systems and the state.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 5.4 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 12.8 billion
|Growth Rate
|13%
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-network-security-firewall-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global network security firewall market include,
- In September 2022, Netskope launched enhancements to the cloud firewall solution.
- The company states that the firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) component of its converged SASE platform is designed to help customers simplify operations, prevent threats, and provide consistent firewall coverage worldwide anywhere their users are located.
- In August 2022, Comcast Business established a strategic alliance with Fortinet, a pioneer in all-encompassing, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions.
- With the help of a cloud-delivered approach to security policy enforcement, this partnership will give businesses a fresh set of secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE) solutions to assist them in protecting their distributed workforces and increase Comcast Business’s managed services expertise.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global network security firewall market growth include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell Inc., Sophos Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cellusys Limited, Openmind Networks, Route Mobile Ltd., Protectstar Inc., Akamai Technologies, Forcepoint, IBM Corp., CrowdSec, Perimeter 81, Zscaler Inc., Mobileum, Sinch, Nomios USA Inc., BroadForward BV, F5 Inc., Mavenir, Oracle Corp., Syniverse Technologies LLC, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., and teleSys Software, Inc. among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-network-security-firewall-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global network security firewall market based on component, type, deployment mode, organization size, business function, industry vertical and region
- Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component
- Solutions
- SMS Firewall
- A2P Messaging
- P2A Messaging
- Signaling Firewall
- SS7 Firewall
- Diameter Firewall
- GTP Firewall
- Others (SIP Firewall, etc.)
- SMS Firewall
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- Solutions
- Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Conventional Firewall
- Intelligent/Smart Firewall
- Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode
- On-premises
- Cloud
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
- Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
- Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Business Function
- Packet Filtering
- Stateful Packet Inspection
- Next-Generation Firewall
- Unified Threat Management
- Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Industry Vertical
- IT & Telecom
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Oil & Gas
- Healthcare
- Government & Defense
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Power
- Logistics
- Others (Education, etc.)
- Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Network Security FirewallMarket
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Network Security FirewallMarket
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Network Security FirewallMarket
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Network Security FirewallMarket
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Network Security FirewallMarket
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Network Security FirewallMarket
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Network Security FirewallMarket
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-network-security-firewall-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the Network Security Firewall Report:
- What will be the market value of the global network security firewall market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global network security firewall market?
- What are the market drivers of the global network security firewall market?
- What are the key trends in the global network security firewall market?
- Which is the leading region in the global network security firewall market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global network security firewall market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global network security firewall market?
Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-network-security-firewall-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Remote Radio Unit Market– Global Remote Radio Unit Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market– Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Online Survey Software Market– Global Online Survey Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market– Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Location Based Advertising Market– Global Location Based Advertising Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Application Market– Global Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Application Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automatic Mixed Reality Market– Global Automatic Mixed Reality Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Intellectual Property Market– Global Intellectual Property Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Metaverse Market– Global metaverse market is expected to reach a value of US$ 625 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 47% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
- Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market– Global integrated workplace management system market is estimated to witness a considerable growth rate of around 10.1% during the forecast period of 2023–2028 and was valued at around US$ 3.3 billion in 2022.
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
sales@rationalstat.com
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
- Network Security Firewall Market Analysis| Historical and Future Data, Trends, Growth Opportunities: Forecast, 2023-2030 - September 22, 2023
- Mixed Reality Market is Set to Double by 2030 | Mixed Reality Market Share, Size, Growth, Forecast, 2023-2030 | RationalStat Study - September 22, 2023
- White Pepper Market Report and Assessment | Growth Factors, Global Revenue, and Production Cost: Forecast, 2023-2030 - September 22, 2023