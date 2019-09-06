NetworkNewsWire Raises Awareness for San Antonio Firefighter, Army Vet with Rare Disease

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire — NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today pledges its support for Brad Hauer, a husband, father of six, Army veteran and San Antonio firefighter with an incurable disorder that affects only one in 1 million people. NNW seeks to raise awareness of Hauer’s situation and how the public can help fund his recovery.

In a phone interview with NNW, Hauer discusses the rare Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and describes the considerable strain it has taken on his health, family, employment and finances.

The article, titled, “Terminally Ill San Antonio Firefighter Returns to Work Thanks to ‘Last-Ditch Treatment,” can be viewed at http://nnw.fm/T0iqK

A GoFundMe page with a fundraising goal of $30,000 has been established to benefit the Hauer family and help pay for Brad’s treatments. Click here to support the Hauers.

In support of the Hauer family, NetworkNewsWire is helping raise awareness of the situation in the hope of raising additional funds for Hauer’s care.

Read more about Hauer’s story and how your donation can help at https://www.gofundme.com/bradhauer

