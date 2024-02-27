CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSE American: NRXS), (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies that address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Carrico and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrian Miranda, will participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on March 12, 2024.

NeurAxis will give a corporate presentation on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 8:40 am ET and host investor 1×1 meetings, which can be requested through Oppenheimer. To access the live webcast, please visit the investors page of the NeurAxis website. The webcast will also be available for replay on NeurAxis’ investor relations website.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-Stim™ therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim™ is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

