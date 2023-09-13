CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSE American: NRXS), (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies that address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Carrico and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrian Miranda, will present at the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Showcase on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 9:00 am ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit the investors page of the NeurAxis website. To ask a question, please feel free to send your questions ahead of time to IR@neuraxis.com. The webcast will be available for replay on NeurAxis’ investor relations website at https://ir.neuraxis.com/.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-Stim™ therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim™ is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

