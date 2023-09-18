SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical technology company leading the next evolution of MRI and robotics, today announced its participation at The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation (TAAF) inaugural Walk Over the Edge event in San Francisco, CA on September 23-24, 2023. The TAAF Walk Over the Edge is a fundraising event for brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVM), and stroke awareness programs and research.

“We commend TAAF’s energy and commitment to educate and fund research that promote novel treatments of cerebrovascular diseases, including aneurysms, a leading cause of strokes and brain hemorrhages,” said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42. “It is with pleasure that we partner with TAAF to bring broader awareness to these neurovascular conditions. At neuro42, we are dedicated to advancing our MRI technology platform, initially for screening conditions, such as strokes, and with planned advancements into MRI-intervention and robotics.”

About The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation (TAAF)

TAAF is an organization dedicated to improving the lives, support networks, and medical care of those affected by aneurysm and other types of vascular malformation of the brain. TAAF provides support, promotes education and awareness, and provides research funding to advance patient treatment and care.

About neuro42

neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robot that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration. To learn more about neuro42, visit neuro42.ai.

