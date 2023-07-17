SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical technology company leading the next evolution of MRI and robotics, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) Annual Meeting in Melbourne, Australia on July 24 – July 26, 2023.

“We are excited to participate at the SRS annual meeting as we establish neuro42 as a key industry participant in robotics for neurosurgery,” said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42. “We look forward to highlighting neuro42’s innovative portable MRI imaging and neurosurgical robot technology in a panel with leading companies in the field of robotics.”

neuro42 will participate in the following presentation at SRS: “neuro42 Robotic and Neuro Imaging System” on Tuesday, July 25th at 10 AM AEST.

The Company is also hosting an exhibit showcasing its portable neuro imaging system under development at booth #48 at SRS 2023. Exhibits will be held in person on July 24-26, 2023, from 9:00 AM till close AEST each day.

About Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) Annual Meeting

The SRS Annual Meeting is one of the largest gatherings of multi-specialty robotic physicians in the world dedicated to advancing techniques and approaches to elevating patient care. The SRS is founded on the fundamental principles of education and collaboration as a means to tackle the complex issues of robotic surgery. It encompasses robotics, minimally invasive, NOTES and single port access surgery, and gives enormous possibilities in terms of multi-centric studies, database collection, fellowship training and funding support.

About neuro42

neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robot that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42's platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration.

