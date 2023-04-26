CRANBURY, N.J., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeurologyLive® and the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) are pleased to announce the 2023 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis® inductees.

Giants of Multiple Sclerosis is a premier neuroscience award that celebrates pioneers, innovators and difference makers who have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in multiple sclerosis.

Launched in 2021, individuals named to the Giants of Multiple Sclerosis recognition program have made significant contributions to the field of multiple sclerosis. Out of more than 200 nominations, only 10 individuals were selected to join the prestigious class of 2023 inductees.

The Giants of Multiple Sclerosis Steering Committee is a strategic group of health care professionals – all giants in their own right – who dedicate their time to the program, providing guidance to NeurologyLive as it further develops this recognition initiative. Most importantly, the Steering Committee selects the finalists and, ultimately, the inductees in each category from the submitted nominations.

“We’d like to congratulate each and every single member of this year’s class of inductees on this enormous honor,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of NeurologyLive. “They are all pioneers and leaders within the multiple sclerosis community who have clearly made a lasting impact on both patients and their peers.”

“The Giants of MS awards program recognizes the unique model of care in multiple sclerosis: the team approach. MS care is a health and wellness approach, and this recognition program validates the contributions of all specialists,” said June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN, who is CEO of CMSC and the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses.

The 2023 honorees by award category are as follows:

Global Impact: Cyndi Zagieboylo — National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Mental Health: Anthony Feinstein, MPhil, PhD, MD — University of Toronto and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Neuroimaging: Frederik Barkhof, MD, PhD — Amsterdam UMC and University College London

Neurology: Robert P. Lisak, MD — Wayne State University School of Medicine

Nursing: Marie Namey, APRN, MSCN — Independent Multiple Sclerosis Nurse Consultant; Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research, Cleveland Clinic (retired)

Patient Advocacy: Kathleen Costello, MS, ANP-BC, MSCN — Can Do MS

Patient Care: Brian G. Weinshenker, MD, FRCP(C), FAAN — University of Virginia; Mayo Clinic (Emeritus)

Pharmacy: Shilpa A. Klocke, PharmD, BCPS — Kaiser Permanente Colorado

Rehabilitation: Patricia Bobryk, MHS, MSCS, PT, ATP — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center

Research: Gary R. Cutter, PhD — UAB School of Public Health

The event will also recognize Randall T. Schapiro, MD, FAAN, of the Schapiro MS Advisory Group, with the 2023 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis June Halper Visionary Award. Schapiro’s contributions to MS care are being personally honored by the Giants of MS Steering Committee, NeurologyLive and CMSC.

The award ceremony, supported by EMD Serono, Bristol Myers Squibb and BHI – Basic Home Infusion will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, during the 2023 CMSC Annual Meeting.

Those who wish to attend the 2023 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis award ceremony should RSVP here. This event is only available to attendees of the 2023 CMSC Annual Meeting. Not yet registered? Register now.

About NeurologyLive: NeurologyLive delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, stroke and more. The NeurologyLive platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise.

The NeurologyLive platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About CMSC: The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is the largest North American multidisciplinary membership organization dedicated to defining and advancing the standard of care of people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Since 1986, the CMSC has grown rapidly. With over 250 member centers in the United States and Canada, we represent over 13,500 health care professionals worldwide, providing care for more than 250,000 individuals with MS. CMSC provides leadership in clinical research and education; develops vehicles to share information and knowledge among members; disseminates information to the health care community and to persons affected by MS; and develops and implements mechanisms to influence health care delivery. The CMSC is an approved provider of continuing education for physicians, PAs, nursing professionals, pharmacists, occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, and dietitians and its accredited activities have educated thousands of health care professionals about the spectrum of needs in MS. For more information, go to https://www.mscare.org/ .

About Giants of Multiple Sclerosis

Giants of Multiple Sclerosis is a premier neuroscience award program that celebrates pioneers, innovators and difference makers who have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in multiple sclerosis. Started in 2021, the program was established to recognize the breadth of health care providers and advocates participating in the care of patients with MS who often go unrecognized across several disciplines.

