CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuromeka unveiled its collaborative robot welding solution during FABTECH 2023, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event. Hosted in Chicago at the McCormick Place Convention Center from September 11 to 14, 2023, this event brings together major companies from the metal processing, manufacturing, welding, and automation industries.





The collaborative robot welding solution introduced by Neuromeka at this event is specifically tailored for block welding processes in the construction of large ships. It has features such as arc sensor-based welding seam tracking and automatic detection of welding irregularities using 3D cameras. In addition, the ship block and welding seam extraction results recognized by the 3D cameras are displayed in real-time on a smart touch pendant, enabling the easy creation of essential process programs for ship block welding with straightforward settings.

Neuromeka’s collaborative robot, ‘Indy,’ employed in this solution, incorporates an automatic stop mechanism upon collision with either individuals or its surroundings, ensuring safe coexistence with human operators in shared spaces. Its user-friendly interface and simplified programming capabilities cater to non-experts. This solution is expected to provide significant advancements to core industries, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the shipbuilding sector, which has been grappling with challenges posed by major disasters and labor shortages.

In recent developments, Neuromeka obtained safety certification for special-purpose food processing equipment and related components from the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) in the United States last month, further accelerating its entry into the North American F&B automation market.

About Neuromeka:

Neuromeka is a leading provider of robotic solutions, committed to enhancing automation across diverse industries. With a focus on innovation and safety, Neuromeka’s collaborative robots are designed to elevate productivity while ensuring the well-being of human operators. For more information, visit www.neuromeka.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: stephanie.park@neuromeka.com

