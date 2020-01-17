NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on January 23, 2020 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 6728609. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 404-537-3406, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 6728609. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. The company markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care diagnostic test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The company also markets Quell®, a wearable neurostimulation device for chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

