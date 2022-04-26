NeuroMetrix Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

WOBURN, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported financial and business highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s mission is to reduce the impact of neurological disorders and pain syndromes on individuals and on population health through innovative non-invasive medical devices.

Highlights:

Q1 2022 revenue of $2.3 million increased by 6.8% from $2.2 million in the prior year. DPNCheck ® sales into Medicare Advantage were the primary contributor to revenue and posted 15.6% year-on-year growth. The gross margin rate was 77.9% in Q1 2022 versus 73.3% in Q1 2021.

sales into Medicare Advantage were the primary contributor to revenue and posted 15.6% year-on-year growth. The gross margin rate was 77.9% in Q1 2022 versus 73.3% in Q1 2021. Operating expenses were $2.8 million versus $1.6 million in Q1 2021. Sales & marketing and general & administrative spending increased to support the Company’s growth initiatives. Also, prior year R&D expenses benefited from the reversal of a previously accrued technology fee of $450 thousand.

Net loss for the quarter was $959 thousand or ($0.14) per share

The Company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $23.8 million

In January the Company’s Quell ® technology received Breakthrough Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of chronic chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

technology received Breakthrough Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of chronic chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). The Company’s value-based health care commercial team grew to 4 uniquely experienced sales, marketing and clinical leaders.

“Our value-based care commercial team is now fully trained and focused on building our DPNCheck® Medicare Advantage business. Although the sales cycle is long, they have had impressive success engaging existing and prospective customers,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “We are also encouraged by progress in our Quell prescription neurotherapeutics platform. We are interacting with the FDA on the fibromyalgia De Novo request and monitoring randomized controlled trials evaluating potential new indications including CIPN and post-acute sequalae of COVID (long COVID).”

Financials:

Q1 2022 revenue of $2.30 million increased by $147 thousand or 6.82% over the prior year. Gross margin of $1.79 million improved by $214 thousand or 13.6% over Q1 2021. Operating expenses of $2.76 million increased by $1.12 million from $1.64 million in Q1 2021. Sales and marketing costs included $0.39 million in new spending related to development of the value-based healthcare commercial team. General and administrative costs reflected $150 thousand primarily due to restoration of management compensation. R&D expenses in 2021 benefited from reversal of a previously accrued technology fee of $450 thousand. The net loss for Q1 2022 was $959 thousand or ($0.14) per share.

Company to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief of lower extremity chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Quarters Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 2,302,391 $ 2,155,472 Cost of revenues 508,874 576,289 Gross profit 1,793,517 1,579,183 Operating expenses: Research and development 710,577 233,277 Sales and marketing 858,839 393,825 General and administrative 1,186,091 1,012,276 Total operating expenses 2,755,507 1,639,378 Loss from operations (961,990 ) (60,195 ) Other income 3,428 412 Net loss $ (958,562 ) $ (59,783 )