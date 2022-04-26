Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NeuroMetrix Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

NeuroMetrix Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

WOBURN, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported financial and business highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s mission is to reduce the impact of neurological disorders and pain syndromes on individuals and on population health through innovative non-invasive medical devices.

Highlights:

  • Q1 2022 revenue of $2.3 million increased by 6.8% from $2.2 million in the prior year. DPNCheck® sales into Medicare Advantage were the primary contributor to revenue and posted 15.6% year-on-year growth. The gross margin rate was 77.9% in Q1 2022 versus 73.3% in Q1 2021.
  • Operating expenses were $2.8 million versus $1.6 million in Q1 2021. Sales & marketing and general & administrative spending increased to support the Company’s growth initiatives. Also, prior year R&D expenses benefited from the reversal of a previously accrued technology fee of $450 thousand.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $959 thousand or ($0.14) per share
  • The Company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $23.8 million
  • In January the Company’s Quell® technology received Breakthrough Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of chronic chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).
  • The Company’s value-based health care commercial team grew to 4 uniquely experienced sales, marketing and clinical leaders.

“Our value-based care commercial team is now fully trained and focused on building our DPNCheck® Medicare Advantage business. Although the sales cycle is long, they have had impressive success engaging existing and prospective customers,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “We are also encouraged by progress in our Quell prescription neurotherapeutics platform. We are interacting with the FDA on the fibromyalgia De Novo request and monitoring randomized controlled trials evaluating potential new indications including CIPN and post-acute sequalae of COVID (long COVID).”

Financials:

Q1 2022 revenue of $2.30 million increased by $147 thousand or 6.82% over the prior year. Gross margin of $1.79 million improved by $214 thousand or 13.6% over Q1 2021. Operating expenses of $2.76 million increased by $1.12 million from $1.64 million in Q1 2021. Sales and marketing costs included $0.39 million in new spending related to development of the value-based healthcare commercial team. General and administrative costs reflected $150 thousand primarily due to restoration of management compensation. R&D expenses in 2021 benefited from reversal of a previously accrued technology fee of $450 thousand. The net loss for Q1 2022 was $959 thousand or ($0.14) per share.

Company to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast

NeuroMetrix will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern today, April 26, 2022. The call may be accessed in the United States at 844-787-0799, international at 661-378-9630 using confirmation code 5754338. A replay will be available starting two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 United States and 404-537-3406 international using confirmation code 5754338. It will remain available for one week. The call will also be webcast and accessible at www.NeuroMetrix.com under “Investor Relations”.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief of lower extremity chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s or management’s expectations regarding the business, as well as events that could have a meaningful impact on the company’s revenues and cash resources. While the company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are accurate, there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of the Company’s business, estimates of future performance, and the ability to successfully develop, receive regulatory clearance, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for any products. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that the company has anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise made public. The company is providing the information in this press release only as of the date hereof, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements.

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
781-314-2761
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

 
NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
    Quarters Ended
March 31,		  
    2022     2021  
             
Revenues   $ 2,302,391     $ 2,155,472  
                 
Cost of revenues     508,874       576,289  
                 
Gross profit     1,793,517       1,579,183  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     710,577       233,277  
Sales and marketing     858,839       393,825  
General and administrative     1,186,091       1,012,276  
                 
Total operating expenses     2,755,507       1,639,378  
                 
Loss from operations     (961,990 )     (60,195 )
                 
Other income     3,428       412  
                 
Net loss   $ (958,562 )   $ (59,783 )

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
    March 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		  
             
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 23,769,380     $ 22,572,104  
Other current assets     1,817,871       1,615,755  
Noncurrent assets     661,120       700,333  
Total assets   $ 26,248,371     $ 24,888,192  
                 
Current liabilities   $ 1,727,254     $ 1,365,697  
Lease obligation, net of current portion     283,209       306,709  
Stockholders’ equity     24,237,908       23,215,786  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 26,248,371     $ 24,888,192  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.