NeuroMetrix Signs DPNCheck® Collaboration Agreement with Biomedix

WOBURN, Mass., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Biomedix to comarket DPNCheck for peripheral neuropathy detection within Medicare Advantage and other value-based care markets. NeuroMetrix and Biomedix provide complementary diagnostic tests to physicians and health plans. Within these markets, healthcare providers are focused on detecting and documenting chronic health conditions to determine risk and prevent their costly and debilitating complications.

Biomedix will integrate DPNCheck sural nerve conduction data into the Biomedix Xchange population health platform. This will simplify the documentation process for health plans by combining results from multiple diagnostic tests into one data exchange file for the electronic medical record system.

“We are pleased to partner with Biomedix,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix, Inc. “Having Biomedix comarket DPNCheck will provide valuable exposure within Medicare Advantage and potentially other value-based care organizations. The integration of DPNCheck data into the Biomedix Xchange platform will give customers a streamlined approach to documenting diagnostic results performed during health risk assessments.”

“The NeuroMetrix partnership represents a strategic milestone in our effort to improve the delivery of cost-effective care to patients in clinics as well as in homes,” said John Romans, CEO of Biomedix. “Integrating DPNCheck into our HITRUST-certified platform broadens our ability to identify, treat, and manage conditions such as peripheral neuropathy and peripheral artery disease (PAD); two chronic disease states that are highly prevalent in Medicare populations.”

About Biomedix

Biomedix is a provider of front-line diagnostic solutions for delivering value-based care. Biomedix Xchange is a population health solution that centralizes data for analyzing population health across multiple chronic conditions. For more information, visit Biomedix.com.

About PADnet & PADnet Xpress

Biomedix is the maker of PADnet, the market leader in front-line diagnostics for peripheral vascular disease. PADnet is the only diagnostic device that can support the identification of PAD and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) through a unique collaborative care model. PADnet Xpress represents the latest technology for quick and accurate PAD detection, custom-designed for value-based care, including Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs).

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is a fast, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). It is designed to be used by clinicians at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor peripheral neuropathies.  For more information, please visit DPNCheck.com.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world.  The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products.  DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies.  ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. Quell® 2.0 is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available OTC.  For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com.

