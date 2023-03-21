WOBURN, Mass., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) will exhibit Quell Fibromyalgia at the American Academy of Pain Medicine 39th Annual Meeting on March 23 – 26 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In addition, two scientific posters reporting new data on the use of Quell in patients with fibromyalgia will be presented.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition characterized by generalized pain, fatigue, poor sleep, memory and concentration impairments, mood disorders and other disabling symptoms. The prevalence of fibromyalgia is estimated to be 2 to 6 percent of the U.S. adult population (5 to 15 million people). Quell Fibromyalgia utilizes proprietary wearable neuromodulation technology and is the only FDA authorized medical device to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the Company’s booth #32 for a demonstration and to review prescribing details.

The two scientific posters listed below will be presented live on Friday, March 24 and will be available for review throughout the conference.

Wearable Lower-Extremity Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) May Improve Self-Reported Balance Impairment in Subjects with Fibromyalgia: An Exploratory Post-Hoc Analysis Balance impairment and falls are common in individuals with fibromyalgia. Data from a recently completed double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial of Quell in 119 subjects with fibromyalgia was analyzed. Self-reported balance impairment was assessed on an 11-point numerical rating scale. The median balance at baseline was 5 (IQR 2-7). Balance impairment decreased following 3-months of active (-1.32±0.30, p<0.001) but not sham (-0.35±0.34, p=0.300) treatment. The group difference was significant (-0.97±0.46, p=0.039). Quell may improve self-reported balance impairment in patients with fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia Patients with Self-Reported Weather Insensitivity Exhibit an Enhanced Treatment Response to Wearable Lower-Extremity Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Most individuals with fibromyalgia report that weather changes exacerbate their symptoms. However, little is known about the minority that is insensitive to the effects of weather. An analysis of real-world data from 766 individuals with fibromyalgia was conducted. Participants without weather sensitivity reported greater reductions in pain-intensity, pain-interference with sleep and pain-interference with activity compared to those with weather sensitivity. If the treatment benefits of weather insensitivity can be determined, it may be possible to optimize outcomes in the overall population of fibromyalgia patients.

“We are pleased to contribute to the unmet need for safe and effective treatments for people with fibromyalgia. AAPM is an opportunity for us to exchange clinical and scientific information with pain medicine physicians who are managing patients with fibromyalgia,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, NeuroMetrix. “We are also looking forward to presenting new clinical data that builds on the use of Quell in fibromyalgia. Our preliminary finding that Quell improves self-reported balance is intriguing and supports our hypothesis that the Quell modulates both analgesic and non-analgesic neural circuits.”

Quell Fibromyalgia Indications

Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The device may be used during sleep.

Limitations

The sale, distribution, and use of Quell Fibromyalgia is restricted to prescription use in accordance with 21 CFR 801.109. The product labeling should be reviewed for a complete list of contraindications, precautions and warnings.

For more information visit www.QuellFibromyalgia.com.

About Quell Technology

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation technology that is covered by 24 U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neuromodulator that is enabled by a proprietary microchip to provide precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal user experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) to communicate with mobile apps for multiple smartphone platforms.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company with a mission to improve individual and population health through novel medical devices and technology solutions for neurological disorders and pain syndromes. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® Fibromyalgia is a wearable neuromodulator that is the only FDA-authorized medical device to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia. For more information, visit www.neurometrix.com.

