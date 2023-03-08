SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neurona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing regenerative cell therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders, announced that Cory R. Nicholas, Ph.D., Neurona’s chief executive officer, will provide a corporate update at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15 at 2:00 pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the News section of the Neurona website under Events. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Neurona

Neurona’s regenerative cell therapy candidates have single-dose curative potential. Neurona is developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic neural cell therapy candidates that are designed to provide long-term repair of dysfunctional neural networks for multiple neurological disorders. Neurona has an ongoing multicenter, Phase I/II clinical trial of its lead program, NRTX-1001, designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single administration of inhibitory neuronal cell therapy for drug-resistant Mesial Temporal Lobe Epilepsy. For more information on the clinical trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05135091). For more information about Neurona, visit www.neuronatherapeutics.com

