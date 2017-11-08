NEURONES: Organic growth up 10.6% over the first nine months of 2017

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 3rd quarter 2017 revenues
Nanterre, November 8, 2017
Organic growth up 10.6% over the first nine months of 2017
|(unaudited, in € millions)
|2016
|2017
|growth
|of which organic (*)
|3rd quarter revenues
|103.8
|114
|+9.8%
|+12.1%
|Total as at end-September
|325.3
|359
|+10.4%
|+10.6%
Achievements
Despite significant recruitment tensions and staff turnover that had risen sharply, over the first nine months, NEURONES revenues grew 10.4% (up 10.6% at constant scope of consolidation).
The operating profit (**) for the 3rd quarter amounted to 9.6% and totaled 8.9% of revenues over the first nine months of the year.
(*) in view of the change in scope of consolidation as at May 31, 2017
(**) unaudited and after expenses of 0.2% related to bonus shares
Outlook
Overall, for 2017, NEURONES confirms its revenue forecast of over €480 million, with an operating profit of between 9 and 9.5%.
About NEURONES
With 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their change-management projects and in the upgrading and outsourcing of their Information Systems.
Euronext Paris (Compartment B – NRO) – Enternext Tech 40
www.neurones.net
