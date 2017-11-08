NEURONES: Organic growth up 10.6% over the first nine months of 2017

Nanterre, November 8, 2017

Organic growth up 10.6% over the first nine months of 2017

(unaudited, in € millions) 2016 2017 growth of which organic (*) 3rd quarter revenues 103.8 114 +9.8% +12.1% Total as at end-September 325.3 359 +10.4% +10.6%

Achievements

Despite significant recruitment tensions and staff turnover that had risen sharply, over the first nine months, NEURONES revenues grew 10.4% (up 10.6% at constant scope of consolidation).

The operating profit (**) for the 3rd quarter amounted to 9.6% and totaled 8.9% of revenues over the first nine months of the year.

(*) in view of the change in scope of consolidation as at May 31, 2017

(**) unaudited and after expenses of 0.2% related to bonus shares

Outlook

Overall, for 2017, NEURONES confirms its revenue forecast of over €480 million, with an operating profit of between 9 and 9.5%.

About NEURONES

With 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their change-management projects and in the upgrading and outsourcing of their Information Systems.

Euronext Paris (Compartment B – NRO) – Enternext Tech 40

www.neurones.net

