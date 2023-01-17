Peer-reviewed publication shows NeuroStar TMS as an effective non-drug treatment for depression with comorbid anxiety

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced a new peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, presenting real-world evidence of the efficacy of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for adult patients who suffer concurrently from anxiety symptoms and major depressive disorder (MDD), also known as anxious depression.

“Not only is NeuroStar proven to effectively treat people with MDD, but it is also proven to specifically help people suffering from anxiety with depression,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “The great majority of depressed patients experience significant anxiety symptoms, and comorbid depression is found in most patients with anxiety disorders. The power of our proprietary TrakStar® platform, coupled with the largest clinical data set for TMS in depression, allowed us to examine real-world outcomes and document the efficacy of this important treatment option for patients suffering from anxious depression.”

Using data from the world’s largest depression outcomes registry of more than 15,000 patients, the publication authors analyzed a sample of over 1,800 patients. These 1,800 patients were treated with NeuroStar TMS in commercial clinics and represented a diversity of patients with MDD and moderate-to-severe anxiety symptoms. Patients with anxious depression exhibited clinically meaningful anxiety symptom improvement and antidepressant effects. These results represent large treatment effect sizes (Cohen’s d) of 1.47 on the GAD-7 and 1.74 on the PHQ-9 after receiving NeuroStar TMS treatment. The findings of this study also showed that the magnitude of improvement in depressive symptoms did not differ based on baseline patient anxiety severity, with all groups experiencing robust and nearly equivalent antidepressant effects.

“In my years of psychiatric practice, I have seen many depressed patients experiencing significant anxiety symptoms that can be debilitating,” said Dr. Todd Hutton, M.D., Chief Medical Director at Southern California TMS Center. “These results are impressive because they further illustrate the mental health benefits that NeuroStar TMS can provide for many patients with psychiatric disorders like anxious depression. Having access to this large registry allows us to further the research and establish best practices for treating physicians.”

Neuronetics received FDA clearance to treat anxious depression with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy in July 2022. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Anxious Depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common and serious psychiatric diagnosis among adults with an estimated prevalence of 13.9M patients under treatment in the United States. Anxiety symptoms are a common co-morbidity in patients with MDD, commonly called anxious depression, with an estimated prevalence of more than 50% of MDD patients. The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

