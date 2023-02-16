New Senior Leadership Role Will Streamline Alignment of All Company Revenue-Generating Functions

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today that Sara Grubbs has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ms. Grubbs joined Neuronetics in 2020 and most recently held the title of Vice President, Sales. As CRO, she will continue to lead the Company’s sales functions and will expand her scope to include oversight of the other revenue-related areas of the business, including Sales Training and Customer Education.

“Since Sara joined Neuronetics, she has transformed the sales organization and accelerated the impact of our education initiatives, like NeuroStar University. Not only has this resulted in increased sales productivity in both treatment session usage and capital sales, but it has also made NeuroStar TMS available to more physicians and patients in need of innovative solutions for mental health,” said Keith J. Sullivan, Neuronetics President and CEO. “Sara’s promotion is part of our long-term strategy to take the company to the next level. I’m excited to see her drive integration and alignment across the full revenue cycle to ensure the greatest growth possible.”

Under Ms. Grubbs’ leadership, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy footprint has grown with the addition of 250 new accounts and 440 NeuroStar systems, and existing customers have seen increased productivity. Additionally, during her tenure, Neuronetics has expanded and entered into strategic partnerships with leading national accounts, most recently an exclusive agreement with Greenbrook TMS, the nation’s largest TMS provider.

“Neuronetics is in a unique position to have a direct, positive impact in people’s lives, and I’m committed to building on our momentum in making NeuroStar a standard of care in mental health treatment,” said Sara Grubbs. “I look forward to forging new partnerships and enhancing success for our NeuroStar providers, while strengthening the framework of our internal organizational functions to maximize revenue.”

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

